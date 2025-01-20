‘Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost’: Eric Garcetti bids farewell as US Ambassador to India

Outgoing US Ambassador to India, Eric Garcetti, reflected on his tenure in a farewell message, emphasising the strong ties built between the two nations during his tenure as the 26th US envoy. Outgoing US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti.(PTI)

In a video shared on his social media, Garcetti expressed his deep connection to India, a country he first visited as a child and later as a student.

He acknowledged the hospitality and warmth shown by the people of India and shared the rich experiences that shaped his time in the country.

“As I bid farewell to India after serving as the 26th U.S. Ambassador to this amazing country, my heart is full. You’ve given me a second home, a family of friends, and memories that will last a lifetime. Today, I leave as more than an ambassador—I leave as a lifelong friend and supporter of #USIndiaFWDfortheFuture,” Garcetti wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

“My dear India: you're not just incredible--you're unforgettable. With love, Eric,” he added.

During his tenure in India, Garcetti travelled widely, exploring 28 states and immersing himself in the country's rich culture and heritage.

“From the moment I landed in New Delhi to serve as the 26th U.S. Ambassador, India has felt like home. Your people's dosti and zindadili touch me every day,” he said in the video.

Eric Garcetti shared some of his most memorable moments, including floating past the Ghats at Varanasi, crossing living root bridges in Meghalaya, sailing through Kerala's backwaters, and cheering for the Indian cricket team at Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium.

“I've been able to float past the Ghats at Varanasi, I've crossed living root bridges in Meghalaya, sailed through the backwaters of Kerala, cheered on India at Modi Stadium, and played hoops with the girls in bustling Mumbai. I've seen that fusion of ancient royalty and modern innovation in Hyderabad, celebrated the culture of Kolkata and the incredible history in the ancient temples of Chennai,” said Garcetti.

He expressed confidence in the lasting bond between the US and India, stressing that their ties would only strengthen in the future. He ended his message with a famous Bollywood dialogue from Shah Rukh Khan’s ‘Om Shanti Om.’

“Our relationship is truly an enduring story of love for the ages. And we are only getting started. Picture abhi baaki hai mere dost!” he said.

