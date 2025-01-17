US Consulate inaugurated in Bengaluru, visa services to start soon, says Eric Garcetti

The United States officially opened its long-anticipated consulate in Bengaluru on Friday, with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti leading the inauguration ceremony. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and US Ambassador Eric Garcetti lead the inauguration ceremony.(X/Tejasvi Surya)

For the time being, the consulate will operate from a temporary location at the JW Marriott Hotel on Vittal Mallya Road, while work on a permanent facility is underway.

Speaking at the event Jaishankar said, “Bengaluru is such an important place, it was for me an imperative that there is a permanent resident presence of American diplomats this time...It has been something long in waiting...I told him (US Ambassador to India Eric Garcetti) you get Bengaluru done and I'll get you Los Angeles done, which is his hometown. So we will be opening our consulate in Los Angeles also. A consulate serves many purposes. A big part of it is to facilitate travel.”

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar called the inauguration a momentous occasion.

BJP MP Tejasvi Surya said, "This reflects Bengaluru's growing importance on the global stage and will immensely benefit lakhs of Bengalureans, including students, professionals, and families, by easing their US travel and visa requirements."

Garcetti said that it was not a new presence of the US in India, but they are rather expanding their presence.

"We are not beginning a new presence here. In Karnataka, but we are expanding our existing presence here, a commitment that America makes to this great state and city in this amazing nation as well. And thank you to all of our honourable dignitaries," he said.

Garcetti said that it was Jaishankar's idea to build a Consulate in Bengaluru, and the promise was kept.

He also said that as people call Bengaluru the 'Silicon Valley' of India, he called Silicon Valley is the Bengaluru of America.

Visa services will not be offered now

Garcetti said that visa services will not be offered right away, but they will soon start the services in Bengaluru. He said he hoped to see more students and tourists in the US.

"While visa services will not be offered at the beginning, we will eventually bring visa services here. So I know everybody's been waiting a long time. It is everybody's favourite topic with an ambassador. We want to see more tourists. We want to see more students. We want to see more businessmen and women coming, but initially this will not be offering visas, but we will be working on that to bring that as soon as possible, also something that we promised here today" he said.

