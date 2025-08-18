We keep an eye on India-Pak situation ‘every single day’: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio

United States Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Sunday said that the US keeps an eye on what is happening between Pakistan and India “every single day”. In an interview to NBC News Meet The Press, Rubio said that ceasefires “can fall apart very quickly”.(AP)

Rubio, who was speaking about the challenges of a ceasefire in connection to the war in Ukraine, said, “…the only way to have a ceasefire is for both sides to agree to stop firing at one another. And the Russians just haven't agreed to that.”

The US Secretary of State said that beyond this, one of the complications of a ceasefire is maintaining it, adding that this was very difficult, PTI reported. “I mean, every single day we keep an eye on what's happening between Pakistan and India, what's happening between Cambodia and Thailand,” Rubio said.

In an interview to NBC News Meet The Press, Rubio said that ceasefires “can fall apart very quickly”, adding that this is especially relevant when it comes to a a three-and-a-half-year war (in Ukraine). Rubio said that the US was therefore not aiming for a permanent ceasefire, but was looking for a peace deal between Russia and Ukraine.

“….I don't think anyone disagrees that the ideal here, what we're aiming for is not some permanent ceasefire. What we're aiming for here is a peace deal so there's not a war now and there's not a war in the future,” Rubio said.

Rubio also mentioned the conflict between India and Pakistan in an interview with Fox Business. “And I think we are very fortunate and blessed and should be thankful to have a President who has made peace and the achievement of peace a priority of his administration. We’ve seen it in Cambodia and Thailand. We’ve seen it in India-Pakistan," Rubio said, repeating a claim made by US President Donald Trump multiple times in the past.

However, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during the discussion on Operation Sindoor in Parliament, stated that no leader of any country had asked India to stop Operation Sindoor. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has also said that there was no third-party intervention in reaching a ceasefire with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor.