Hudson River sewage-boat explosion kills one, critically injures another

AP |
May 25, 2025 03:52 AM IST

Another worker on the city-owned Hunts Point was hurt and taken to the hospital after the blast around 10:30 am.

One man died Saturday morning after an explosion on a boat carrying raw sewage that was docked on the Hudson River in New York City, authorities said.

The explosion happened near the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant.(Representational Image - REUTERS)
The explosion happened near the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant.(Representational Image - REUTERS)

Another worker on the city-owned Hunts Point was hurt and taken to the hospital after the blast around 10:30 am, city Fire Department Deputy Assistant Chief David Simms said at a news conference. A third worker refused medical treatment.

The cause of the explosion was under investigation. The men on the boat were doing work involving a flame or sparks when the explosion occurred, the US Coast Guard said on social media.

The boat takes raw sewage to be treated, Simms said. The explosion happened near the North River Wastewater Treatment Plant.

First responders answering a 911 call found a 59-year-old man unconscious in the river, and he was declared dead at the scene, New York police said.

His name has not been released, but the New York City Department of Environmental Protection said the man had worked for the agency for 33 years. DEP Commissioner Rohit T. Aggarwala described the man in a statement as "a valued and experienced member” of the agency.

The blast spread raw sewage over the deck of the boat, and firefighters and other first responders had to be decontaminated, Simms said. DEP said there did not appear to be any environmental impacts following the explosion.

