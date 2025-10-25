Jefferson Parish power outage: Over 9,000 Entergy customers left without electricity. When will power be restored?

Thousands of residents in Louisiana's Jefferson Parish experienced a sudden power outage on Friday evening, leaving more than 9,000 Entergy customers without electricity. According to Entergy, two outages were reported in the parish, affecting approximately 9,369 customers in areas such as Estelle, Jean Lafitte, and Barataria, reported Fox8. Around 9,000 customers in Jefferson Parish lost power on Friday evening, and the cause remains unknown.(Representative image/Unsplash)

Crews work overnight

The outage began around 8:30 pm, and crews were immediately dispatched to make repairs. Entergy spokespersons told 4WWL, “We are aware of the outage in Jefferson Parish impacting approximately 9,000 customers. Crews are on the scene now working to make repairs as quickly and safely as possible.”

Also read: Miss USA 2025: Nebraska’s Audrey Eckert crowned winner, set to represent US at Miss Universe

Cause remains unknown

While the specific cause of the outage has not been identified, Entergy noted that weather conditions in the area were calm at the time, and no severe storms were reported locally, leaving the trigger unclear, as per WDSU. Residents were directed to Entergy’s outage portal for updates and restoration progress.

Safety precautions for residents

Authorities and Entergy reminded residents to take safety precautions during the outage. Tips include avoiding downed power lines by immediately reporting them at 1-800-968-8243, unplugging sensitive electronics to prevent damage from surges, and using generators only outdoors to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning, as per MyEntergy.

Power restoration efforts

The power was expected to be restored by 11 pm on Friday, WWL reported. Entergy assured residents that no injuries or major damage had been reported due to the outage. As per Poweroutage.us, two homes in the county are without electricity.

Also read: CenterPoint outage: When will power be restored in Houston? Latest details here

Regional weather context

The broader region has seen significant weather activity recently. The National Weather Service says parts of the southern Plains and the Lower Mississippi River Valley could see heavy rain and strong thunderstorms.

While Jefferson Parish experienced calm conditions during this outage, nearby areas such as Houston reported widespread power outages affecting over 20,000 customers due to storms on the same day, according to Fox26Houston.

FAQs

1. How many people are affected by the Jefferson Parish power outage?

Over 9,000 Entergy customers, including residents in Estelle, Jean Lafitte, and Barataria, lost power Friday evening.

2. When is power expected to be restored in Jefferson Parish?

Power was expected to be restored by 11 pm on Friday.

3. What should residents do during a power outage?

Residents should report downed power lines, unplug sensitive electronics, and use generators safely outdoors to avoid accidents.