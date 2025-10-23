Houston's Nancy and Rich Kinder to give 95% of $11 billion fortune: 5 billionaires who donate the most

Houston billionaires and philanthropists, Nancy and Rich Kinder, are looking to give back to the city that made them. They said they wish to part with 95 percent of their almost $11 billion fortune to support local causes in the city. Nancy and Rich Kinder were among the early signatories of The Giving Pledge, the campaign started by Bill and Melinda Gates, and Warren Buffet in 2010.(X/@HustleBitch_ , X/@GrantCardone)

The two confirmed their commitment in an interview with ABC13 Houston, where they said they'd pledged the vast majority of their wealth to causes like parks, education, and arts. “We’ve been very fortunate. Whatever wealth you accumulate is really the result of a lot of other people helping you along the way,” Rich Kinder said.

They were among the early signatories of The Giving Pledge, the campaign started by Bill and Melinda Gates, and Warren Buffet in 2010. It is a 'promise by the world's wealthiest philanthropists to give the majority of their wealth to charitable causes in their lifetime or wills.'

Who are the other billionaires who donate the most?