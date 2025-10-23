Houston's Nancy and Rich Kinder to give 95% of $11 billion fortune: 5 billionaires who donate the most
Nancy and Rich Kinder, philanthropist billionaires from Houston, say they are giving away 95% of their nearly $11 billion fortune to local causes in the city.
The two confirmed their commitment in an interview with ABC13 Houston, where they said they'd pledged the vast majority of their wealth to causes like parks, education, and arts. “We’ve been very fortunate. Whatever wealth you accumulate is really the result of a lot of other people helping you along the way,” Rich Kinder said.
They were among the early signatories of The Giving Pledge, the campaign started by Bill and Melinda Gates, and Warren Buffet in 2010. It is a 'promise by the world's wealthiest philanthropists to give the majority of their wealth to charitable causes in their lifetime or wills.'
Who are the other billionaires who donate the most?
- Warren Buffet and his family are among the most generous donors, in terms of the amount of money given. While his lifetime giving has been $62 billion, Buffet's net worth is $146.7 billion, so the giving as percent of net worth is 30 percent, Forbes reported.
- The publication placed Bill and Melinda Gates second on the list. They have a lifetime giving of $47.7 billion, against net worth of $108.6 billion and $30.3 billion. Forbes noted that they've given 26 percent of their net worth to charity.
- George Soros is third on the list with $23 billion in lifetime giving, as per Forbes, which makes up for 76 percent of his net worth.
- Michael Bloomberg, the founder of financial data and media company Bloomberg LP, is next on the list with a lifetime giving of $21.1 billion. When his net worth of $104.7 billion is taken into account, it is seen that his giving as a percentage of his net worth is 17 percent.
- MacKenzie Scott, ex-wife of Jeff Bezos, is the fifth billionaire on this list, who has given $19.25 billion thus far, which is 36 percent of her net worth, estimated at around $33.6 billion, as per Forbes.