How Warren Buffett transformed a textile firm into a $1 trillion investment powerhouse | Number Theory

At Berkshire Hathaway’s annual meeting last month, Warren Buffett confirmed he will step down as chief executive at year-end and hand the reins to vice chairman Greg Abel. "I think the time has arrived where Greg should become the chief executive officer of the company at year-end. And I want to spring that on the directors, effectively, and give that as my recommendation," he said. A month later, markets have largely absorbed the announcement. What remains compelling is how a once-struggling textile company evolved into a investment powerhouse valued at more than $1 trillion, and how Buffett’s returns have stacked up against broader market benchmarks. Equally intriguing is what makes his investment approach uniquely successful. The charts below explore what has made Buffett the ‘Oracle of Omaha’.

Warren Buffett has announced plans to retire as Berkshire Hathaway CEO by the end of 2025.(AFP File)