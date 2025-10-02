Elon Musk, world's richest, becomes first person to hit $500 billion net worth

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the first person in history to achieve a net worth of nearly $500 billion. The world’s richest person is now worth $500.1 billion, according to Forbes' Real-Time Billionaires tracker. Last December, he crossed $400 billion when he became the first person in history to do so. Musk is close to becoming the world’s first trillionaire. (REUTERS)

Musk is $150 billion ahead of runner-up Larry Ellison and close to becoming the world’s first trillionaire, according to Forbes.

The South Africa-born billionaire’s wealth is linked closely to Tesla, where he held more than a 12.4% stake as of September 15. Notably, the company’s stock has increased more than 14% so far this year and closed 3.3% higher on Wednesday, adding over $6 billion to Musk's net worth.

But Tesla is not the only company contributing to Musk’s fortune. His artificial intelligence startup xAI and SpaceX have also added to his wealth.

Musk hits $500 billion net worth After a shaky start this year, Tesla shares have trended higher as investor sentiment improved with Musk bringing his focus back to his companies.

Notably, Tesla board chair Robyn Denholm also said last month that Musk was back "front and centre" at the company after his brief tenure at the White House, where he worked as an adviser to US President Donald Trump and led the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

Days later, Musk disclosed his purchase of about $1 billion worth of shares in what was seen as a huge vote of confidence in the future of Tesla as it shifts from an automaker to an AI and robotics powerhouse.

Meanwhile, the Tesla board last month proposed a $1 trillion compensation plan for Musk, laying out major financial and operational goals for the CEO while also addressing his demands for a bigger stake in the company.

Notably, Musk’s xAI and SpaceX have also scaled their valuations this year. xAI last had a valuation of $75 billion as of July, according to data from Pitchbook. In July, SpaceX was discussing plans to raise money and sell insider shares in a deal valuing the firm at around $400 billion, Bloomberg reported.