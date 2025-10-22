Homeowners frustrated as teens vandalize Halloween decorations in Washington

The city of Auburn in Washington state witnessed a bizarre spree of vandalism on the intervening night of Sunday and Monday. According to KIRO 7, Halloween decorations of several houses were damaged or destroyed by what seemed to be a group of teenagers. Halloween will be observed on Friday, October 31, 2025. (Unsplash)

Surveillance camera footage shows that the vandals were travelling in a white SUV and smashed several pumpkins and damaged other types of decorations. A resident, named Rob Goshorn, informed the news outlet that seven out of his 10 inflatable decorative pieces were deflated.

“They came in and punctured them with a knife,” he said. “It was like, senseless. Just stuff, it can be repaired. But I just don’t know why they would want to take anyone else’s happiness,” he added. Goshorn has suffered a loss of up to $1,000, per the outlet.

Efforts by affected citizens to identify the culprits

Videos and photographs of the destruction have been posted on Facebook by some of the people affected. One of the videos, posted by a person named Shane Smith, shows two boys alighting from the SUV and knocking down a 12-foot skeleton.

Another post, by Sol Mokler, shares pictures and video taken from the front door camera. It shows two boys smashing pumpkins kept in front of the house. The user also posted close-up shots of the two kids’ faces, asking for help in identifying them.

“If you know these kids please let them know I would love to talk to them about trashing our pumpkins. I am so looking forward to explaining to our 6 and 3 year old why their pumpkin display is now destroyed,” the user wrote.

Interestingly, some people took to the comment section and claimed to have seen these boys before. However, there are no official updates as of now. The Auburn Police are looking into the matter.

