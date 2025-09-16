Florida boys, 12 and 13, arrested for $50K library vandalism after moms turn them in

Two Florida boys were arrested after allegedly vandalizing their school library, causing more than $50,000 in damages, according to the Volusia Sheriff’s Office, according to New York Post. The Friendship Elementary library in Deltona was left heavily damaged after two boys, ages 12 and 13, allegedly vandalized the school and were later turned in by their mothers.(Volusia Sheriff's Office)

The suspects were identified as 12-year-old Felix Cohen Romero and 13-year-old Bentley Ryan Wehrly. Both admitted to the damage at the Friendship Elementary School library in Deltona, deputies said in a Facebook post.

Bodycam video posted Sunday showed deputies responding to a fire alarm at about 1 a.m. Inside, they found shattered glass, broken furniture, graffiti, and books scattered across the media center.

Surveillance cameras captured the boys entering the building. One wore a Monster Energy hat and both had masks, images released by the sheriff’s office showed.

Deputies said the boys later returned to the library, causing more damage and setting off the fire alarm.

Sheriff’s office released mugshots of both suspects. After the sheriff’s office released the video, the boys’ mothers turned them in to the authorities.

One wore a black shirt and had a serious look, while the other had a ponytail and faint mustache.

Each was charged with two counts of burglary, two counts of trespassing on school grounds, criminal mischief, and theft, according to deputies.