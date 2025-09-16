Trump covers right hand during Oval Office speech amid concerns over bruise

President Donald Trump was again seen holding his right hand during a national address, as questions continue over a visible bruise, according to The Mirror. President Donald Trump delivers remarks on crime from the Oval Office while keeping his right hand covered, a habit that has drawn public attention in recent weeks.(AP)

Speaking from the Oval Office on Monday, Trump announced he is sending the National Guard into Memphis, Tennessee, one month after he ordered troops into Washington, D.C. While he spoke from the Resolute Desk, his left hand stayed over his right, which in recent weeks has shown signs of heavy bruising.

The bruise, dark purple in color, has been visible for more than a month. At times, the president reportedly appeared to use makeup to cover it.

Trump covered his right hand

During an Oval Office address last week following the killing of activist Charlie Kirk, Trump kept his right hand covered with his other hand. In that speech, he blamed “radical left” terrorism for the murder.

"It's long past time for all Americans, and the media, to confront the fact that violence and murder are the tragic consequence of demonizing those with whom you disagree day after day, year after year, in the most despicable way possible," Trump said.

"For years, those on the 'radical left' have compared wonderful Americans like Charlie to Nazis and the world's worst mass murderers and criminals. This kind of rhetoric is directly responsible for the terrorism that we're seeing in our country today, and it must stop right now."

White House about the bruising

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has explained the bruising as a side effect of Trump’s routine. She said frequent handshakes with world leaders, including Vladimir Putin and Volodymyr Zelensky, and his use of aspirin therapy were to blame.

"Recent photos of the president have shown minor bruising on the back of his hand. This is consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin, which is taken as part of a standard cardiovascular prevention regimen," Leavitt said in August. “This is a well-known and benign side effect of aspirin therapy. The president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis here.”

The White House disclosed in July that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, a circulation disorder most common in people over 70. The condition reduces blood flow in the extremities and is responsible for the swelling in his ankles.