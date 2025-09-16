Could Tyler Robinson's chilling texts before Charlie Kirk shooting reveal his motive? What we know

FBI Director Kash Patel on Monday revealed a chilling text message that Charlie Kirk’s alleged assassin, Tyler Robinson, sent that may indicate a motive for last week’s shooting. Tyler Robinson, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Kirk from a rooftop hundreds of yards away from an event on the campus of Utah Valley University((X/@UtahDPS))

“[W]hat was found, in terms of information, a text message exchange where the suspect [Robinson], specifically stated that he had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and he was going to do that,” Patel said during an appearance on Fox News’ “Hannity."

"And when [Robinson] was asked why, he said, ‘Some hatred cannot be negotiated with,’” the FBI director added.

Robinson accused of killing Charlie Kirk

Robinson, 22, is accused of shooting and killing Kirk from a rooftop hundreds of yards away from an event on the campus of Utah Valley University, where the 31-year-old conservative activist was speaking to a massive crowd, according to New York Post

Patel noted that evidence has also been collected “through witness interviews” showing that Robinson “essentially admitted” to killing Kirk after the Sept. 10 shooting.

"The suspect admitted to it,” the FBI director said, without going into detail and noting that he would not “stylize the evidence.”

When asked if the FBI was probing the potential for a wider plot, Patel indicated that the investigation is still ongoing.

“We’re dedicating every asset we have to run the reverse daisy chain analysis of anyone that was in contact with the suspect that’s currently in custody and anyone he contacted, called and text messaged and had chats on online social media platforms with,” Patel said.

The FBI director said the bureau will be “interviewing scores of people” Robinson communicated with on the Discord messaging app and other devices, and that agents are in the process of securing search warrants to review those communications.

“We seized multiple electronic devices from the home of the suspect and his romantic partner,” Patel said. “We’ve got computers, we’ve got laptops, gaming systems, we’ve got cellphones.”

“All of that is being triaged by the FBI, because that’s what we do,” he added. “And the resources that the attorney general has dedicated to this mission is allowing us to move at the speed we have.”

Pam Bondi praised Patel for his work

Attorney General Pam Bondi, also appearing on “Hannity,” praised Patel for his work on the case.

“The FBI worked long and hard from Day One,” Bondi said.

“It was great police work,” she added. “They worked hand in hand with the local agencies, and then they gave the gun to [the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives], ATF got the DNA off the firearm, and the DNA matched the defendant in this case.”

Prosecutors in Utah aim to indict Robinson on first-degree murder charges “most likely tomorrow or this week,” according to the attorney general.

Bondi said she expects prosecutors to seek the death penalty, which she described as “very real in Utah,” noting that the state is allowed to use firing squads to carry out executions.

“Then we as federal prosecutors will look to see if we have federal charges as well … and of course, if we do, we will also indict and work hand in hand with the state to ensure that this horrible human being faces the maximum extent of the law,” Bondi added.

Robinson is expected to have his initial court appeareace Tuesday afternoon.