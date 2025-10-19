'Echoes cruelty of Trump’s ICE raids': Congressman on Florida politician's calls for mass ouster of Indians

US Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi on Saturday denounced recent remarks by politician Chandler Langevin, who called for the mass removal of Indian immigrants from the United States. Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi said, "When hate speech is normalised, democracy is weakened." (AFP)

"It's unacceptable—and dangerous—that in 2025 we're hearing elected officials call for the mass removal of Indian Americans. This rhetoric echoes the cruelty of Donald Trump's mass ICE raids and fuels a climate of fear that harms families across our nation," Krishnamoorthi said.

“When hate speech is normalised and communities are scapegoated, our democracy is weakened,” he added.

Krishnamoorthi urged leaders at every level to stand up against discrimination and protect the rights of all Americans, regardless of their race, accent, or country of origin.

“We must stand together across every community against all forms of hate. Protecting our democracy means ensuring everyone can live free from fear and discrimination, no matter their skin colour, accent, or country of origin,” the statement read.

The Congressman's remarks came after Langevin, who is Florida's Palm Bay city council member, had called on US President Donald Trump to revoke all Indian visas as a "birthday wish".

"Today is my birthday, and all I want is for @realDonaldTrump to revoke every Indian visa and deport them immediately. America for Americans," Langevin wrote on X on October 2.

Langevin's comments have drawn criticism from civil rights groups and members of the Indian American community, and came at a time when immigrant communities already face heightened scrutiny due to the Trump administration's deportation efforts.

What did Chandler Langevin say? Langevin, elected last year, wrote several posts on X targeting the Indian diaspora in the US amid Trump’s ongoing immigrant crackdown campaign.

More recently, he wrote, “There’s not a single Indian that cares about the United States,” adding, “They are here to exploit us financially and enrich India and Indians.”