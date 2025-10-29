Where to celebrate Halloween in US? From Festival of Dead to Manhattan Parade and more

From spooky decor to funky music, Halloween is one of the most celebrated and fun holidays in the US. With the festival approaching, preparations for the spookiest events are underway. Rattling skeletons, evil masks, and beverages based on themes, all can be witnessed at parties happening at different corners of the states. Here’s a list of events that can be visited with family and friends for Halloween. Top Halloween events in the US: From the Festival of the Dead to Days of Incandescence(Unsplash)

Festival of the Dead in Salem, MA

Getting into the spirit of Halloween right from the beginning of the month, Salem establishes the witchiest center of the state, the Festival of the Dead. Among the many booths that allow the audience to interact with the spirits, the event also offers an outlet where visitors celebrate the death of their loved ones, as per Time Out.

The event has the Witches Ball, which is known to be the heart of the fest. The DJ turns up the spooky music, and the visitors, dressed up as characters or ghosts, can shake a leg. The event goes on from October 1 to November 2.

Days of Incandescence in Corning, New York

The particular event in New York brings out the aesthetics of Halloween. The Days of Incandescence is inspired by the era of the 1880s and celebrates the town's glass company that made the first glass bulbs for Thomas Edison's incandescent lamps. The visitors can explore the markets and can even be greeted by the locals dressed in period costumes. The three-day event also allows the audience to enjoy live music, go on horse and wagon rides, and experience the magic of pumpkin carvings.

The Village Halloween Parade in Manhattan, New York

If one wishes to experience the vibes of Halloween, Manhattan is the place. The event, the Village Halloween Parade, brings out the spookiness in the form of skeletons hanging, demon masks, and even ghost impressions. Every year, around two million people, tourists and residents, line up on the streets of New York to witness the mammoth puppets, marching bands, and colorful costumes. The event takes place on October 31, from 7 PM to 11 PM.

Spirit of Halloweentown at St. Helens

The experience of Halloweentown can be enjoyed at St. Helens in Oregon. Not only does the event recreate the magic of Disney’s classic, but it also sets up museums, haunted houses, and booths for the audience to have a lively time. The celebration in the town begins a month before Halloween. The visitors can also witness the iconic Benny’s Taxi and an appearance from Kimberly J. Brown. The gates of the event have been open since September 26.

Krewe of Boo! at New Orleans, L.A.

New Orleans gets lit up at the time of Halloween. The residents step out dressed as unique characters and participate in the Krewe of Boo! The highlight of the two-day event is its parade, which includes 450 riders and 35 marching bands, along with the dancers throughout. The celebration begins with the New Orleans zombie run, and hence most of the visitors mark their presence dressed up as the living dead.

The Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show at Stockbridge, MA

The pumpkins are the ultimate highlight of the event. The Incredible Naumkeag Pumpkin Show builds up a serene yet historic estate. The audiences can indulge themselves in garden strolls across the state, which are sure to take them back to the Gilded Age. The visitors can also enjoy hot cocoa while looking at the pumpkins carved as the characters from Sesame Street and The Golden Girls. The event can be visited every Wednesday and Sunday, from October 1 to 31.