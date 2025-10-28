What is ‘dark tourism’? Here's why some Halloween attractions raise ethical questions

For many years, Eastern State Penitentiary in Philadelphia was one of the city’s famous Halloween attractions. It hosted an event named Terror Behind the Walls every year. This annual event would draw thousands of people to the 19th-century prison. Actors would dress up like prisoners and jump from a cell to scare the visitors, while giant gargoyles watched from above the castle-like walls, as per USA Today. Dark tourism meets Halloween: US historical sites navigate ethics, education, and visitor entertainment (Representative image/Unsplash)

But the prison’s real history is much darker. Built as a reform experiment, it forced prisoners into long and solitary confinement. British author Charles Dickens once called the system “cruel and wrong.”

Following the COVID-19 pandemic, the prison decided to end the Terror Behind the Walls event. It was replaced by The Halloween Nights, a family-friendly event for the visitors. This event is a mix of spooky fun and education, with live music and food stalls.

Balancing fear and respect

Kerry Sautner, Eastern State’s CEO, explained to USA Today that the change was made “with purpose.” The new event aims to celebrate Halloween while respecting the suffering that once took place inside the prison walls. “If it happened here for real, we do not use it for play,” she stated.

Visitors can still enjoy the fictional characters like zombies and vampires, but the focus remains on learning about life in a prison, justice reform, and human stories from the past.

Other sites face the same question

The Lizzie Borden House in Massachusetts, where two famous murders took place in 1892, faces a similar issue. Owner Lance Zaal says it’s not just a haunted attraction. “Real things happened there. There is real history,” he told USA Today.

Zaal’s company, US Ghost Adventures, runs tours that teach visitors about daily life in the Gilded Age, women’s roles, and the justice system, not just ghost stories.

Museums reevaluate their collections

Even the Mütter Museum in Philadelphia, known for its collection of human remains, has paused some of its events to reconsider how to display its items respectfully. It now hosts concerts, educational programs, and themed cultural events.

The ethics of dark tourism

Marius Pascale, a professor of applied and professional ethics at Guilford College, told USA Today that visits to places linked to death or tragedy are dark tourism. Pascale says the practice is not wrong by itself, but depends on how it is done. He explained that people should ask whether the attraction fosters empathy, teaches something about real-life stories, and how recently the tragedy occurred.

In the end, places like Eastern State and the Lizzie Borden House are trying to find the right balance, keeping Halloween spooky and exciting while honoring the real stories that make these sites truly unforgettable.

FAQs:

1. What is dark tourism?

Dark tourism is visiting places associated with death, tragedy, or suffering for learning or reflection.

2. Why did Eastern State Penitentiary change its Halloween event?

The prison replaced Terror Behind the Walls with a family-friendly festival to educate visitors and respect its real history.

3. Is it ethical to visit haunted or tragic historical sites?

Visiting is not inherently wrong, but it should be done in a way that teaches history and fosters empathy.