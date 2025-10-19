Kada Scott's body found? Shocking discovery made in Philadelphia's East Germantown; first details here

Authorities believe they have found what they believe to be the body of Kada Scott. The discovery by the Philadelphia police, on Saturday, was reported by the The Philadelphia Inquirer. It brings to an end a two-week search for the 23-year-old who was reported missing on October 5. Kada Scott had arrived for work on October 4, but left before her shift was over.(X/@KeeleyFox29, X/@iamlegacy23, )

Kada was last seen by her mother, leaving for work at a nursing home where she covered the night shift on October 4. However, she vanished before her shift ended, and was reported missing the next day. Cops had taken one Keon King into custody on October 15, noting he had been the last person in contact with Kada before her phone and social media activities dropped. King had earlier been charged with kidnapping and strangulating another woman, but they were dropped. In Kada's case, authorities had revealed that the Miss USA hopeful was being harassed by an unknown person over phone.

Has Kada Scott's body been found?

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that Kada Scott's body had been found, citing a source who spoke on the condition of anonymity. The body was reportedly found, in East Germantown, on the grounds of the closed Ada H. H. Lewis Middle School.

Prosecutors reportedly intend to charge King with murder, the source further told the publication. Meanwhile Jennifer Lee, of Fox29 Philly, cited the police and wrote on X, “Human remains of a female discovered behind abandoned middle school near Awbury Arboretum. Lt on scene says remains have been here no longer than a week.”

Sharing visuals from the scene, she added, “Many who were part of Kada Scott search efforts have shown up.”

Notably, there is no official confirmation yet if the body found is Kada Scott's.

After Scott's disappearance, her family set up a GoFundMe for her, writing “We just want her home safe.” Her father, Kevin, told CBS News “Each day gets harder and harder, more and more difficult emotionally. I want Kada home as soon as possible. Things are not good, but we still are positive Kada is alive and well somewhere, and we're going to get her home as soon as possible.”

King already faces charges of kidnapping and recklessly endangering another person, among other counts. He is next slated to appear in court on November 3.