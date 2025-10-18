Melanie Nadler Litt missing: What happened to Cobb County dentist? Massive search on in Georgia; latest details here

A beloved Cobb County dentist, Dr Melanie Nadler Litt, has gone missing, after she failed to show up for work this week. Authorities in Georgia are now trying to find the missing 52-year-old, according to multiple reports. Melanie Nadler Litt was reported missing on October 13.(X/@CrimeWithBobby)

The Cobb County resident reportedly works at the Family Dentistry at Seven Hills in Dallas, in the neighboring Paulding County. She was reported missing on October 13, authorities told local media. The news of her disappearance has also been shared online with many seeking information about her whereabouts.

What happened to Melanie Nadler Litt?

Melanie Nadler Litt's friends reportedly said that the dentist did not show up for work on Tuesday. They reportedly noted that she'd worked at another office, which was off Villa Rica Way, in Marietta, the day before.

When officers carried out a welfare check, friends reportedly said she was missing as were her car and phone. Cops found her phone at her home. Her vehicle was reportedly found abandoned in a parking lot along Barrett Parkway in Cobb County.

While cops are investigating the case, they have not released details on when and where she was last seen. Cobb County police have urged anyone with information to contact the authorities, or dial 911.

She was first reported missing by her husband, Lesley Litt, as per her friends' account. Fox 5 reached out to Lesley, who said he was out of state to visit their son, who's in college. Lesley added, “We all want to see her home and safe, and we love her dearly,” as per the publication. Meanwhile, a friend of hers spoke to Fox 5, and said: “That’s completely out of character for her, completely. She has a whole village of people that love her. We’re worried 24/7 right now.”

Who is Melanie Nadler Litt?

Melanie Nadler Litt reportedly graduated top of her class at the Tufts University School of Dental Medicine in 1999. After studying in Boston, she reportedly completed a General Practice Residency at the Robert Wood Johnson Hospital in New Jersey.

Nadler is reported to be a member of the American Dental Association, the Georgia Dental Association, and the Northwestern District Dental Society. Friends reportedly said that she lived with her husband, son, and two birds in Marietta, since 2004. Authorities reportedly said that the circumstances of her disappearance are unclear.