Dentist shares 10 oral and daily habits he would never practise: ‘Mouth breathing or snoring is always a red flag’

The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that poor oral health can lead to pain, poor school performance, productivity losses, and lowered quality of life. Good oral health lets you function without worry, pain, or discomfort. Therefore, there are some key things that you should practise in daily life to ensure that you always maintain oral hygiene. The dentist warned that ultra-processed snacks cling to teeth and feed acid-producing bacteria for hours. (Pexels)

In a post shared on May 25, Dr Mark Burhenne, a dentist and health content creator, shared the 10 things he would never let his kids do as a ‘dentist who has seen it all’. He wrote, “Let’s bust some popular oral + whole-body health habits I never allow as a dentist and a dad.”

1. Ultra-processed snacks

These ultra-processed snacks cling to teeth and feed acid-producing bacteria for hours.

2. Fluoride toothpaste

Fluoride toothpaste is not meant for kids. They swallow it, and it’s a neurotoxin in high enough doses. Not to mention the risk of fluorosis. “I recommend nano-hydroxyapatite instead—it rebuilds enamel as effusively as fluoride toothpaste without these risks,” the dentist recommended.

3. Juice (even organic)

Juice is basically liquid sugar and acidic. It erodes enamel, spikes blood sugar, and feeds the wrong bacteria. Stick to water and whole fruit.

4. Mouthwash

It kills everything—good and bad bacteria. That wrecks your oral microbiome and can even raise blood pressure if it contains chlorhexidine or alcohol. The dentist added, “I don’t like mouthwash with essential oils in it either.”

5. Bounce houses

“Fun? Yes. But I’ve seen too many dental emergencies from them—chipped teeth, facial trauma, even knocked-out adult teeth,” he said.

6. Riding a bike

“One crash can change a life. I’ve seen too many injuries that were 100 percent preventable and led to needing dental work for a lifetime,” he explained.

7. Gummy vitamins

They are sticky, sugary, and acidic. Like candy pretending to be healthy.

8. Night lights in bedrooms

“Even dim light disrupts sleep quality, hormone health, and even increases risk for cavities (yes, really),” the dentist claimed.

9. Floss with fragrance

The dentist explained: “That yummy scent often means phthalates—endocrine disruptors that don’t belong in your bloodstream via bleeding gums.”

10. Mouth breathing or snoring

Mouth breathing or snoring is always a red flag. The dentist warned, “We don’t ignore it—we get airway evals with a sleep dentist, ENT, and myofunctional therapist. You deserve healthy sleep and proper facial growth.”

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.