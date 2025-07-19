Nutritionist says 'if you can't control your cravings during weight loss' try 3 habits that reduce them naturally

Are you trying to lose weight, but sudden cravings are getting in your way? During weight loss, the biggest enemy of going on a caloric-deficient diet is getting hunger pangs out of nowhere. According to Kiran Kukreja, nutritionist and dietitian, this can be handled easily by adding 3 simple habits. If you’re trying to lose weight but cravings hit you out of nowhere, then these 3 simple habits can really help you. (Shutterstock)

In a post shared on July 15, the nutritionist shared 3 habits that can help you control your cravings. She wrote, “If you’re trying to lose weight but cravings hit you out of nowhere, then these 3 simple habits can really help you. Try them out — they actually make a difference.” Let's find out what these habits are:

3 ways to curb cravings during weight loss

According to the nutritionist, these 3 nutritionist-approved habits will be useful if you can't control your craving as they reduce them naturally. “Try these tips, they will make your weight loss journey a whole lot easier,” she added. Here's what the nutritionist suggested:

1. Beetroot-infused water

It actually helps calm those hunger pangs. Just add beetroot slices, mint leaves, lemon slices, sweet lime, cumin seeds, and ginger to your water bottle. You can drink up to 500 ml of this any time before 4 PM.

2. Ghee in warm water

A spoonful of ghee in warm water first thing in the morning helps kickstart your metabolism and keeps those random cravings in check. “Trust me, this ancient habit works like magic,” the nutritionist said.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, nutritionist Juhi Arora revealed that having a spoonful of ghee with warm water every morning for two months can not only leave your skin looking young but also soothe and calm your gut health. Read more about its health benefits here.

3. Moringa, cinnamon, and apple cider vinegar drink

Lastly, moringa, cinnamon, and apple cider vinegar are the most effective ingredients to control cravings. According to the nutritionist, moringa is a powerful superfood that helps keep you full. Apple cider vinegar supports fat metabolism, and cinnamon naturally helps in controlling stubborn cravings.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.