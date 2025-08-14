LinkedIn ranks America's best colleges for career growth, Princeton bags top spot, Duke follows

When it comes to studying abroad, the United States has always been the ultimate dream destination for Indian students aspiring to pursue a degree at the renowned institutions the country has to offer. Check LinkedIn's list of top US colleges known for delivering long-term success. (Unsplash)

From Harvard to Princeton, the globally recognised degrees offered by the universities have drawn generations of ambitious learners from India in their pursuit for success.

According to professional networking platform LinkedIn, institution where students earn a degree can have a big impact in the lives, and graduates of top programs often land jobs sooner, build strong professional networks and advance into leadership faster. Therefore, it becomes all the more crucial for students who are willing to study in the US to know which programs and university are worth their investment.

Understanding this fact, LinkedIn has released its first-ever Top Colleges ranking that identifies 50 US schools that deliver long-term success.

As per the official website, the ranking methodology used LinkedIn data to rank the US colleges based on five pillars, namely job placement, internships and recruiter demand, career success, network strength, and knowledge breadth.

Listed below are some of the US institutions that are among the top 50:

1. Princeton University

Princeton University in New Jersey has bagged the top spot in LinkedIn's list of 50 best US schools. The university stands out for its job placement and entrepreneurship opportunities or C-suite experience. Graduates of Princeton University can have a booming career in field like Technology & Internet, Financial Services, Business Consulting & Services, and more.

As per the LinkedIn list, the tuition fee at Princeton University is $65,210.

2. Duke University

Duke University is located in Durham, North Carolina, and is overall the second best institution in the US. The university has an undergraduate enrollment of 6,525, and is known for training learners in skills like MATLAB, Web Development, and AI Engineering among others. The tuition fee at Duke is around $66,326.

3. University of Pennsylvania

The University of Pennsylvania is at the third spot among the top 50 US schools to be featured in the LinkedIn list. With an undergraduate enrollment of 10,500, the university's strength lies in industries like Financial Services, Technology & Internet, and Business Consulting.

Graduates of the University of Pennsylvania have a strong skillset in areas like Scientific Computing, Data Science, and Industrial Design.

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology, popularly referred as MIT, stands out for being among the top five schools for entrepreneurship or C-suite experience, internships and recruiter demand.

Graduates of MIT opt for careers in areas like Technology and Internet, Manufacturing, and Research Services. MIT is also known for offering skills like AI Engineering, Robotics and Web Development.

5. Cornell University

Cornell University is located in Ithaca, New York. The university has an undergraduate enrollment of more than 16,000, and trains students in skills like Scientific Computing, Aerospace Engineering, and Animation among others. The top industries of Cornell University graduates are in areas like Technology & Internet, Financial Services, and Higher Education.

6. Harvard University

Harvard University, located at Cambridge, Massachusetts, is placed in the sixth spot on the LinkedIn list. The university has an undergraduate enrollment of 7,100, and its graduates are typically placed in industries like Financial Services, Business Consulting & Services, Technology & Internet, and more.

7. Babson College

Babson College is located in Babson Park, Massachusetts, and ranked seventh in the LinkedIn list. This US institution stands out as a top 5 school for network strength and entrepreneurship as well as C-suite experience. With an undergraduate enrollment of over 2800, Babson College graduates have strong skillset in Data Science, Human Computer Interaction, Entrepreneurship, and placed in industries like Financial Services, Technology & Internet, Business Consulting & Services.

8. University of Notre Dame

The University of Notre Dame is located in Notre Dame, Indiana. The university has an undergraduate enrollment of 8,925 and stands out among the top five schools for job placement. Graduates of the university can have a fulfilling career in industries like Business Consulting & Services, Financial Services, Technology. The institution is also know for offering skills like Scientific Computing, Economics, Architecture.

9. Dartmouth College

Dartmouth College is located at Hanover, New Hampshire. It has an undergraduate enrollment of 4,450 and stands out as a top five US school for network strength. Among notable industries for graduates include Financial Services, Technology & Internet, Business Consulting & Services, LinkedIn stated.

10. Stanford University

Stanford University in California is ranked the 10th best US school as per the LinkedIn list. It stands out for being among the top five school for entrepreneurship or C-suite experience. With an undergraduate enrollment of 7,555, students at Sandford University are offered knowledge in skills like AI Engineering, MATLAB, Industrial Design, and more. Graduates of Stanford University can opt for careers in industries like Technology & Internet, Research Services, and Financial Services among others.

To check the full list, click on this direct link.