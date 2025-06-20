Study abroad: 6 Australian varsities ranked among world's top 50 institutes as per QS World University Rankings 2026

There is no denying the fact that when students dream of studying abroad, countries like the United States, United Kingdom or Canada have often dominated the scenario. But over the years, Australia has risen to the top as a global education powerhouse that not only offers world-class universities, but also scope for cutting-edge research. Planning to study abroad? Check the 6 Australian universities that have found a spot among world's top 50 universities as per QS World University Rankings 2026. (Unsplash)

From the country's multicultural campus environment to its lucrative post-study work opportunities, Australia is a great choice for students who are looking to combine academic excellence with a vibrant, safe, and future-forward lifestyle.

Interestingly, many Australian universities have found a spot in the global top 50 educational institutes to be featured in the QS World University Rankings 2026, proving yet again that the country is not just a scenic destination, rather a serious contender for the world’s finest universities.

If you are planning to study abroad, these universities in Australia should definitely be on your shortlist:

1. University of Melbourne

The University of Melbourne is located in Parkville, Australia, and has been ranked 19th globally. The overall score of the university is 90.8.

2. University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney)

The University of New South Wales (UNSW Sydney), located in Sydney, Australia, is ranked 20th best university in the world. The overall score of the UNSW Sydney is 90.7.

3. University of Sydney

The University of Sydney comes next in the line of Australia's top universities. The institution has been ranked 25th globally, and has a score of 89.4.

4. Australian National University (ANU)

The Australian National University (ANU) is located in Canberra, Australia. With an overall score of 87.4, ANU has been ranked 32nd among the world's best universities.

5. Monash University

Monash University in Melbourne, Australia comes fifth among top Australian universities and 36th globally. It has an overall score of 85.8.

6.University of Queensland

The University of Queensland is located in Brisbane City, Australia. The university is ranked 42nd globally, and has an overall score of 85.1.

For full ranking list, aspirants can visit the official website QS World University Rankings 2026 at topuniversities.com.