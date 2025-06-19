University of Sheffield ranked within top 100 universities in QS World University Rankings 2026

The University of Sheffield has been ranked among the world's top 100 universities in the QS World University Rankings 2026. University of Sheffield has been ranked among world's top 100 universities in the QS World University Rankings 2026. (File image)

As per the rankings, the university has been ranked 92nd in the world and 15th in the UK.

Lauding the achievement, President and Vice-Chancellor of the University of Sheffield, Professor Koen Lamberts said that the ranking is a testament to the dedication and hard work of entire community of the institute and reflects its commitment to research excellence, innovative teaching, and providing a truly global experience for staff and students.

As per a statement, more than 19.8 million academic publications and 200 million citations were examined to measure the impact of the research produced by the ranked universities.

Additionally, 1.5 million academic nominations and 520,000 employer nominations contributed to the rankings.

Meanwhile, the university scored highly in the internationalisation indicators: 98 out of 100 for international students and diversity, as well as 96.9 out of 100 for international research network, which demonstrates its diverse community, as well as its global research partnerships.

It may be mentioned here that the University of Sheffield also secured a place within the top 100 universities in the Times Higher Education World University Rankings 2025 in October.

The University was also named runner-up for University of the Year 2025 by The Times and Sunday Times Good University Guide 2025, as well as rising in the rankings to 14th best University in the UK.