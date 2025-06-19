QS World University Rankings 2026: Oxford, Harvard topple down, Stanford climbs up, check details

The latest edition of the QS World University Rankings have been released listing some of the world's highly reputed educational institutions. This year too, Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) in Cambridge, United States, has surpassed all other institutions to claim the top spot. QS World University Rankings 2026: Check universities that have seen changes in their ranks as compared to last year. (Unsplash)

Likewise, Imperial College London too is comfortably placed in the second place, as was the case last year.

However, there are some other universities that have seen changes in their latest rankings. These institutions have either gone down with their ranking or witnessed a growth, as compared to the 2025 ranking data. There are others that have not seen any change in their ranking.

In this article, we have identified 10 popular institutions and their latest QS rankings:

1. Stanford University - Climbs up

Stanford University in the United States has climbed up to the fourth spot from its previous sixth rank. The overall score of Stanford University is 98.9.

2. University of Oxford - Down

The world renowned University of Oxford is fallen down from its 2025-ranking. Last year, the University of Oxford was ranked third, while it secured a fourth rank in QS World University Rankings 2026. The overall score is 97.9.

3. Harvard University - Down

Harvard University, a dream institute for many study-abroad aspirants, has also seen a decline in ranking. The university has toppled down to the fifth spot from its previous fourth place in the QS World University Rankings 2026. Harvard University has an overall score of 97.7.

4. University of Cambridge - Down

The University of Cambridge has settled for the sixth spot in the QS World University Rankings 2026. In 2025, the university was ranked fifth. The overall score of University of Cambridge is 97.2.

5. ETH Zurich - No change

ETH Zurich, located in Switzerland, remains in the seventh spot, as was the case last year. However, there has been an increase in the overall score which now stands at 96.7

6. National University of Singapore (NUS) - No change

Another university that has remains constant in the ranking is the National University of Singapore (NUS). The institute has been ranked eight this year too, with an improvement in the overall score which has been recorded at 95.9.

7. UCL - No change

The University College London (UCL) is another institute that has not seen a change in its ranking. The overall score of UCL is 95.8.

8. University of Pennsylvania - Down

The University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, United States has gone down to the 15th rank from its previous 11th rank. The overall score of the university is 92.5.

9. University of Hong Kong - Climbs up

The University of Hong Kong has climbed up impressively from the 17th spot to the 11th in the QS World University Rankings 2026. The institute has an overall score of 94.2.

10. University of Chicago - Climbs up

University of Chicago has also jumped up to the 13th spot from its previous 21st rank. The university has secured an overall score of 93.

Notably, the QS informed that close to 500 universities have improved their performance since last year, with the the biggest climber being the Sunway University in Malaysia, which has risen over 120 places.

For more information, visit the official website of QS World University Rankings 2026.