QS World University Rankings 2026: IIT Delhi, Bombay among top 150, IIT Madras in top 200

ByHT Education Desk
Jun 19, 2025 09:15 AM IST

QS World University Rankings 2026: IIT Delhi, Bombay and Madras have featured in the top 200 of the global rankings. Check the list of India's top 20 varsities

QS World University Rankings 2026: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi is the top university in India according to the QS World University Rankings 2026 which was announced earlier today, June 19. The institute has been ranked 123rd in the global rankings and has secured an overall score of 65.5.

QS World University Rankings 2026: IIT Delhi is the best Indian university(X/@iitdelhi)
QS World University Rankings 2026: IIT Delhi is the best Indian university(X/@iitdelhi)

IIT Bombay is second in the country and 129th globally with an overall score of 64.8. IIT Madras is 180th globally and third in the country (overall score: 58.4). 

These are the three institutions from the country to feature in the top 200 of the QS World University Rankings 2026.

IIT Kharagpur is at the 4th place nationally and 215th in the world (54.5 overall score). Indian Institute of Science (IISc) Bangalore is at the 5th place in the country and 219th in the world (overall score 54.2).

QS World University Rankings 2026: Top 20 universities in India with their global rankings

IIT Delhi (Global rank 123)

IIT Bombay (Global rank 129)

IIT Madras (Global rank 180)

IIT Kharagpur (Global rank 215)

IISc Bangalore (Global rank 219)

IIT Kanpur (Global rank 222)

University of Delhi (Global rank 328)

IIT Guwahati (Global rank 334)

IIT Roorkee (Global rank 339)

Anna University (Global rank 465)

Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences (Global rank 503)

IIT Indore (Global rank 556)

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) (Global rank 558)

IIT BHU Varanasi, Savitribai Phule Pune University (Global Rank 566)

Chandigarh University (Global rank 575)

IIT Hyderabad, University of Mumbai (Global rank 664)

Birla Institute of Technology and Science (BITS), Pilani (Global rank 668)

Jadavpur University (Global rank 676)

Vellore Institute of Technology (VIT), Vellore (global rank 691)

Symbiosis International (Deemed University) (global rank 696)

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Follow Us On