The power of pause: Why summer breaks really matter

In the middle of packed schedules, school pressure, and an endless list of activities, summer break shows up as a much-needed breather—for both children and parents. But beyond being a pause from routine, summer holidays carry something deeper. They give children a chance to grow in ways that a classroom can’t always offer. Some of the best things that happen during summer come from the simplest activities. When children are left to play on their own, they come up with the most creative ideas. (Sanchit Khanna/HT file/For representational purposes only)

Children today are constantly on the move—school, tuition, hobby classes, competitions. It’s productive, yes, but it can also be exhausting. That’s where the summer break starts—not just to rest, but to reset. It gives kids the freedom to slow down and do things at their own pace, without a timetable or a goal to chase.

Some of the best things that happen during summer come from the simplest activities. When children are left to play on their own, they come up with the most creative ideas. Whether it’s building a pillow fort, turning cardboard into a spaceship, or helping in the kitchen—these small moments spark imagination, problem-solving, and confidence. No structured lesson can really replace that.

It is also the perfect time for real-world learning. A visit to a museum, a trip to a grandparent’s home, growing a plant from seed, or simply looking at the stars—all these quietly teach kids to observe, ask questions, and think differently. They start connecting dots outside of books, and that kind of learning sticks.

Summer is also when families get to slow down together. In everyday school life, we are all busy getting things done. But over the break, we get the rare gift of time—time to cook together, go for walks, play board games, or just talk without checking the clock. These are the moments that build memories and make children feel grounded and secure.

It is also the right time to try new things. Summer camps, music lessons, painting, sports, reading for fun—not for marks—these experiences help children figure out what they like, what excites them, and where their talents might lie. Without pressure or expectations, they explore more freely.

That said, packing their days with back-to-back activities or leaving them in front of screens all day is not the answer either. A little bit of boredom is good. That is when they learn to entertain themselves, think independently, and even come up with something new. Balance is key.

As adults, it is easy to worry about “wasted time.” But not everything needs to be measured. A lot of emotional growth, curiosity, and creativity happens when kids are simply left to be. They need those pauses. They need those quiet gaps to come back refreshed—not just for school, but for life.

So, let’s stop thinking of summer as just a break. It’s a chance—for rest, reflection, and for all the learning that happens between the lines, and it’s not just students who benefit from this pause—teachers do too.

After months of guiding, planning, mentoring, and managing classrooms, summer offers them a moment to step back, breathe, and recharge. It’s a time to reflect on the past year, absorb new ideas, and return with renewed energy and insight. Just like children, educators also need space to grow—and a well-earned break gives them just that.

(Author Devyani Jaipuria is Pro-Vice Chairperson, DPS Sector 45, Gurgaon. Views are personal.)