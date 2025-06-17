‘A homecoming for me’: Aberdeen Vice Principal Siladitya Bhattacharya on India plans and academic vision

The University Grants Commission (UGC) on Saturday formally granted the University of Aberdeen a Letter of Intent (LoI), allowing it to move forward with its proposal to establish a branch campus in Mumbai. Targeted for launch in September 2026, the campus marks a historic milestone, becoming the first Scottish university to be granted such permission in India. Acting Chairman University Grants Commission (UGC) Shri Vineet Joshi Grants Letter of Intent to the Professor Siladitya Bhattacharya, Vice-Principal Global Engagement of the University of Aberdeen.

The LoI was awarded during a special ceremony in Mumbai hosted by the Government of India on 14 June, symbolising growing educational cooperation between the two nations. The initiative builds on Aberdeen’s long-standing ties with India, forged through collaborations with over 200 institutions, including IITs, AIIMS, ICAR, Manipal Academy, and Delhi University.

The proposed Mumbai campus is expected to launch with programmes in Computing and Data Science, Business Management, Economics, Artificial Intelligence, and an MBA. Future offerings may include Public Health, Mathematics, Psychology, Film Studies, and International Business—areas of mutual strategic interest.

On this significant occasion, Professor Siladitya Bhattacharya, Vice-Principal for Global Engagement at the University of Aberdeen, spoke exclusively to Hindustan Times Digital about the university’s India ambitions, academic vision, and what Indian students can expect.

Here are edited excerpts from the interview:

It’s great to know that the University of Aberdeen is coming to India. What’s exciting about this move, especially the decision to set up campus in Maharashtra?

Thank you. Today is an important milestone for us. We've received a Letter of Intent from the University Grants Commission, granting us provisional approval to move ahead with our proposal to establish a campus in Mumbai. This signals our serious intent and marks the beginning of a significant journey.

Our vision is to bring the quality, heritage, and ambition of a 500-year-old institution into a dynamic new setting. We want to learn from our students around the world while embracing the current globally connected knowledge ecosystem.

We plan to begin with key programs in business and computing. Over time, we hope to expand into areas like public health, psychology, and even Film Studies—particularly fitting for Mumbai. A large share of our students at the Aberdeen campus come from around the world. Many want an

Aberdeen degree, but not all can afford to travel to Northern Scotland. Thanks to support from both the central and Maharashtra governments, we now have the opportunity to bring our programs closer to students here.

How does this fit into the university’s long-term strategy?

To understand that, we need to look back. We’re a 500-year-old university with a global outlook. That ethos of openness remains central to our identity.

Our current strategy, Aberdeen 2040, prioritises international, inclusive, sustainable, and interdisciplinary education. Our core purpose is to be open to all. With India's youthful demographic, this move aligns perfectly with our mission—to take our academic model to where the students are.

You mentioned Aberdeen’s uniqueness. What can Indian students expect from your academic offering?

Our programs reflect our values: inclusivity, internationalism, sustainability—both environmental and financial—and interdisciplinarity. Today’s students don’t just want pure specialisations. Business intersects with AI, entrepreneurship, and finance.

Public health connects with management, global health, and even sports and exercise science. AI cuts across disciplines from hard sciences to the humanities.

We also offer flexibility. At our home campus, students have the freedom to explore subjects before choosing their specialisation, thanks to Scotland’s four-year undergraduate model.

When do students typically specialise—third or fourth year?

Students specialise in 3rd and 4th year. Our structure allows for flexibility through a combination of broad-based courses and specialised

modules. We introduce research methods early, so students are prepared not just for jobs that exist today but also for careers that may not even exist yet.

Can you share an example?

Sure. In medicine, for instance, we encourage students to explore humanities subjects like literature or art history. This creates well-rounded professionals who don’t just extend life but understand its deeper value. That’s the kind of education we believe in.

How do you avoid overwhelming students with too much information?

That’s where education needs to evolve. In a world where facts are instantly accessible, what truly matters is critical thinking—the ability to make informed, value-based decisions. Our teaching and assessments focus on analytical skills and real-world application, rather than rote memorisation.

Tell us about the program duration and student intake?

Medical programs in Scotland run for five years plus clinical training. In India, we plan to welcome our first batch in September 2026, starting with business and computing programs. Initially, we’ll operate from a leased, fully fitted campus due to the timelines. We expect to begin with about 100 or so students and scale up year by year. Within two to three years, we’ll assess the need for a permanent campus.

What about faculty?

We’ll recruit faculty through a local entity, with some visiting from Scotland. However, most will be based in India and hired globally. Many will likely be Indian—after all, India already supplies talent to institutions worldwide.

How will you maintain academic quality?

Quality is non-negotiable. All programs in India will go through the same rigorous approval and audit process as those in Aberdeen. Faculty will be vetted, and programs will be reviewed by academic oversight panels. The UGC also mandates parity, and we fully support that.

Will Indian students have the opportunity to study in Scotland?

Yes. We offer short-term academic exchanges. Students at the India campus will receive the same Aberdeen degree. Those who want the full Scottish experience are welcome to apply directly to our UK campus as international students.

What about tuition and scholarships?

We’re carefully studying the Indian market. This isn’t about profit—it’s about creating access. We plan to offer scholarships based on merit and financial need, just as we do in Aberdeen. Details are still being finalised.

Are there plans to expand beyond Mumbai?

It’s too early to say. Right now, we’re focused on getting the Mumbai campus right. But we’re excited about future possibilities.

What does this initiative mean to you personally?

It’s deeply personal. I was born in India and studied abroad. This feels like a homecoming. I’m proud to be part of this initiative.

How many Indian students are currently studying in Aberdeen?

A few hundred postgraduates. We’ve had Indian students for decades, but numbers have grown significantly in the last five years.

Let’s return to the curriculum. Will it be the same in India?

It will be equivalent and aligned. We may adapt certain elements to reflect local cultural or legal norms, but the quality and academic rigour will be the same. The Mumbai campus will be subject to the same academic scrutiny as Aberdeen.

What about research and internships?

Research is integral. Undergraduate and postgraduate students will engage in dissertations. We’ll build a research cohort over time, including PhD students. We’re already in touch with India’s National Research Foundation and are collaborating with Indian co-investigators on several grants.

Will students in India be able to spend a few years in Scotland?

Our vision for students enrolled in the Branch campus is to offer an excellent education in Mumbai and a University of Aberdeen degree. We are exploring the option of short exchange visits to Scotland.

But doesn’t studying abroad offer a different kind of exposure?

Absolutely. Students who want that full cultural experience can apply to study at our UK campus. Students in India will receive the same degree—without needing to relocate.

Earlier in the day, it was suggested that students may only need to pay a third or a quarter of the overseas fee. Your thoughts?

We’re assessing affordability. All foreign universities are navigating this new Indian model. We're committed to keeping costs reasonable and offering scholarships to deserving students. This is not a revenue-maximising exercise.

Will the scholarships be the same as in Aberdeen?

They’ll be designed for the Indian context. We plan to reserve a portion of seats for scholarships, with selection based on merit or need. The details are still being worked out.