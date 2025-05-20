HT interview: Over 2,000 Indian students call SLU home, says Robert Reddy, interim VP, Saint Louis University

During his recent visit to India, HT Digital caught up with Robert Reddy, Interim Vice President for Enrollment Management at Saint Louis University (SLU), USA. He spoke about the university’s strong connection with Indian students, popular STEM programs, scholarship offerings, and how SLU ensures international students feel at home. Holi celebrations have become major campus-wide events, growing from 500 to over 1,100 participants, including non-Indian students, says Robert Reddy, Interim Vice President for Enrollment Management at Saint Louis University (SLU), USA.

Here are the excerpts from that interview:

How does SLU distinguish itself from other American universities, especially for international students?

Reddy: SLU is a Catholic Jesuit university, but you don’t have to be Catholic or even religious to study here. What sets us apart is our commitment to cura personalis — care for the whole person. Education at SLU is not just about academics, but also about personal, spiritual, and emotional development. We focus on nurturing globally responsible individuals.

Tell us about SLU’s growing connection with India?

Reddy: About five years ago, we made a focused effort to internationalise our campus. India was one of our first major outreach markets. Today, international students make up about 20% of our student body, and a majority of them are from India. We now have over 2,000 Indian students across our two campuses — St. Louis and Madrid.

What support systems are in place to help Indian students adapt and thrive?

Reddy: We don’t presume what international students need — we ask them. For example, Indian students told us that celebrating cultural events was important to them. Now, our Holi celebrations have become major campus-wide events, growing from 500 to over 1,100 participants, including non-Indian students. There's also strong Indian community support in the surrounding area — a new Indian supermarket just opened near campus, and we've even added Indian cuisine to our dining options.

What academic programs are Indian students choosing most at SLU?

Reddy: At the graduate level, which sees more Indian enrolment, the most popular programs are in STEM fields — computer science, data analytics, cybersecurity, AI, and engineering. Public health and project management are also in demand. Undergraduate interests are more diverse, including health sciences and humanities.

What kind of outcomes are students seeing post-graduation?

Reddy: Over 90% of eligible international students secure OPT positions after graduation. Degree completion rates are also high, well above 90%. We’re proud of our employer satisfaction rates, which are also over 90%. These are strong indicators that our graduates are prepared and performing well.

What’s the cost of studying at SLU, and are scholarships available?

Reddy: Most master’s programs cost around $42,000 total, which can be completed in three to four semesters. Many students prefer the accelerated 13-month track to reduce living expenses. We offer merit-based scholarships ranging from 10% to over 40% off tuition. While the top bracket is competitive, many students receive aid in the 15–25% range.

Any new financial initiatives in the pipeline?

Reddy: Yes, starting this fall, we're piloting a work program for about 165 international master’s students. The program allows them to work 8–10 hours a week on campus to help with living expenses. It's not meant to replace scholarships but to ease some day-to-day costs.

What is campus life like at SLU?

Reddy: SLU is located in St. Louis, Missouri, a mid-sized American city that offers everything from cultural and professional opportunities to excellent medical facilities. It’s big enough to provide resources, but small enough not to feel overwhelming. Students can easily find Indian groceries, restaurants, and community groups, making it easier to adjust and feel at home.