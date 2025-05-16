Mohan Babu University, QS Top 100 Penn State University join hands to launch maiden joint degree program in India

Mohan Babu University (MBU) has joined hands with Pennsylvania State University (Penn State), USA, to launch India’s first-ever Joint Degree Program with a QS Top 100 Ranked Global University. From Left: Vinay Maheshwari, ED MBU, Dr. Vahid Motevalli, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs, Penn State University, Dr. M. Mohan Babu, Chancellor, MBU, Dr. David M. Callejo Pérez, Chancellor, Penn State University, Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor, MBU, during the MOA signing.

The move is aimed at redefining higher education opportunities for Indian students.

The Penn State University is ranked 89th in the QS World University Rankings 2025, and touted to be one of the most prestigious public research universities in the world.

Through the partnership, students from India will get the global exposure and a top-ranked U.S. degree at nearly half the cost, along with access to world-class academics, research, and career opportunities, a press released informed.

The Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) between the two institutions was signed at the MBU campus in Tirupati in presence of Dr. M. Mohan Babu, Chancellor, MBU, Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor, and Vinay Maheshwari, Executive Director.

Representing Penn State were its Chancellor Dr. David M. Callejo Pérez, and Dr. Vahid Motevalli, Interim Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs.

How will Indian students benefit:

Indian students will get the opportunity to pursue an integrated international academic journey. Undergraduate students will complete their first two years at MBU and the remaining two years at Penn State, earning a joint degree from both Penn State and MBU. For postgraduate aspirants, the collaboration offers two formats; a 4+1 program (four years at MBU followed by one year at Penn State) and a 1+1 program (one year at each institution). Indian students will get access to world-class faculty, advanced research infrastructure, and an internationally benchmarked curriculum. Students will also gain exposure to diverse learning environments and global industry standards, significantly enhancing their professional agility and employability in India and abroad. Students will benefit from significant cost savings, nearly 50% lower than pursuing a full international degree abroad. Dedicated scholarships and financial aid opportunities will be made available to support eligible students. While studying at Penn State, students can also benefit from on-campus work opportunities to help offset their living expenses. Both institutions will provide comprehensive academic and administrative support through dedicated coordinators, alongside with visa assistance and continuous career guidance to help students navigate every step of their international academic journey, the release added.

Vishnu Manchu, Pro-Chancellor of MBU, pointed out that the collaboration empowers students by providing access to exceptional global education at a fraction of the typical cost.

“It brings the best of international academic practices to Tirupati while opening up life-changing career possibilities for Indian students,” he added.

Dr. David M. Callejo Pérez, chacellor of Penn State University, expressed delight over the collaboration with MBU, and said that the joint degree is not just a partnership, but a shared mission to prepare globally aware and professionally agile graduates.

Vinay Maheshwari, MBU's executive director, highlighted that the partnership with Penn State ensures that the institute's students gain a truly global academic experience, access to cutting-edge research, and an international degree—without the typical financial barriers.

“It’s a giant leap toward our vision of redefining education in India,” he said.