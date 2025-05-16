Lovely Professional University suspends MoUs with Türkiye and Azerbaijan, says national security a top priority

Lovely Professional University (LPU) has terminated all Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) with institutions in Türkiye and Azerbaijan, in line with the ‘national interest of India’. A total of 6 MoUs have been suspended which includes the immediate termination of student and faculty exchange programs, and more. (PTI)

A total of 6 MoUs have been suspended which includes the immediate termination of student and faculty exchange programs, joint research projects, dual degree initiatives, and all other forms of academic collaboration with institutions from the two countries.

As per LPU, the move comes in response to the pro-Pakistan stance of Türkiye and Azerbaijan following the heightened Indo-Pak tensions.

Dr. Ashok Kumar Mittal, Member of Parliament (Rajya Sabha) and Founder Chancellor of LPU, stated, “When our brave armed forces are risking their lives—whether in covert operations, air defence, or patrolling our borders—we, as an institution, cannot remain indifferent.”

He added, “LPU’s mission has always been aligned with the growth and integrity of India, and we will never associate with any institution that undermines India’s sovereignty.”

Other institutions take similar step

Prior to this, several other institutions in India have adopted similar decisions to suspend ties with Türkiye.

IIT Roorkee announced that it has formally cancelled an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Inonu University in Türkiye.

The MoU provided a framework for potential academic and research collaborations, including student and faculty exchanges.

Even institutions like Jamia Millia Islamia, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad have cut ties with Turkish institutions in the wake of Türkiye's support for Pakistan, and as a measure towards ‘upholding national interest.’