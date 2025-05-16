Menu Explore
PSEB Class 10 result 2025 released at pseb.ac.in, direct link to check Punjab 10th scores

ByHT Education Desk
May 16, 2025 03:31 PM IST

PSEB Class 10 result 2025 has been released at pseb.ac.in. Candidates can check their Punjab Class 10 board results 2025 via the direct link below. 

The Punjab School Education Board has released the PSEB Class 12 board examinations on Friday, May 16, 2025. Students who appeared for the Punjab Class 10 board exams can download their results on the official website at pseb.ac.in. PSEB Class 10 result 2025 live updates

PSEB Class 10 result 2025 has been released at pseb.ac.in. Candidates can check their results via the direct link given below.
Students will need to enter their Roll Number on the official website to check their scores.

Students will need to enter their Roll Number on the official website to check their scores. 

DIRECT LINK TO PSEB CLASS 10 RESULTS 2025

The PSEB Class 10 results was announced at a press conference. Along with the results, the overall pass percentage, gender-wise pass percentage, toppers list, and other details has also been shared at the press conference.

This year, an overall pass percentage of 95.61 per cent has been recorded. 

The PSEB Class 10 board exams were conducted from March 10 to April 4, 2025. A total of 277746 students appeared, of which 265548 passed.

PSEB 10th Results 2025: How to download

Candidates can download their PSEB Class 10 results 2025 by following the steps mentioned below:

  1. Go to the official website at pseb.ac.in
  2. On the home page, click on the Class 10th result link
  3. Enter your credentials to log in and submit.
  4. Check your PSEB Class 10 Result 2025 displayed on the screen.
  5. Download and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related details, candidates can visit the official website of PSEB.

Follow Us On