After Jamia & JNU, IIT Roorkee cancels MoU with Turkish university, here's what the institute said

ByHT Education Desk
May 16, 2025 04:58 PM IST

IIT Roorkee said it has cancelled an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Inonu University in Türkiye. Read details below. 

The Indian Institute of Technology, Roorkee has formally cancelled an existing Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Inonu University in Türkiye. 

IIT Roorkee has cancelled an MoU with the Inonu University in Türkiye. (HT file)
IIT Roorkee has cancelled an MoU with the Inonu University in Türkiye. (HT file)

In a letter, IIT Roorkee said that the MoU provided a framework for potential academic and research collaborations, including student and faculty exchanges.

“IIT Roorkee remains committed to aligning its international engagements with the national interest. The Institute continues to actively pursue collaborations with global partners that are in harmony with its academic objectives and the broader vision of strengthening India’s research and innovation ecosystem.”

The recent move by IIT Roorkee follows the decision of several other educational institutions in India that cut ties with universities in Türkiye as a step towards ‘upholding national security’.

For instance, Jamia Millia Islamia had announced that it was suspending all MoU's with Turkey, for ‘national security’, on Thursday. 

Issuing a statement, the university said that it stands with the nation amid the recent developments concerning Turkey helping Pakistan. Ankara provided Pakistan with drones and arms during its recent escalation of conflict with India.

Prior to this, the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) and Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU), Hyderabad took similar actions regarding Turkey.

While JNU also suspended its academic agreement with Inonu University in Malatya, Turkiye, MANNU terminated its MoU with the Yunus Emre Institute with immediate effect, citing Türkiye's support for Pakistan as the reason.

Get latest updates on Assam HSLC Result LIVE along with Educationand updates on other Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
