JNU suspends MoU with Turkish university citing ‘national security’

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) has announced the suspension of an academic MoU with Turkiye's Inonu University, citing “national security” consideration, an official said on Wednesday. The Jawaharlal Nehru University suspended a three-year old MoU with a Turkish university until further notice. (File image)(Sanjeev Verma/ HT Photo)

“Due to National Security considerations, the MoU between JNU and Inonu University, Turkey stands suspended until further notice,” the university administration wrote on X.

The MoU was inked on February 3 for a period of three years.

“We have suspended the MoU with Turkiye's Inonu University. Under the pact, there were plans for faculty exchange and student exchange programmes, among others,” a senior official told PTI.

JNU's move come amid growing backlash against Turkey for its backing of Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor. Ankara and Azerbaijan have criticised India's strike on terror infrastructures in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied-Kashmir. Islamabad has also used Turkish Kamikaze drones in its failed attempt to target Indian military installations.

Backlash against Turkey

Turkey's move to back Pakistan against India drew widespread condemnation in India with traders calling for a boycott of products from the West Asian country and travel companies cancelling their bookings to one of the most revered travel destination.

Days after traders in Maharashtra's Pune called for a “boycott” of Turkish apples, several vendors in Uttar Pradesh also emulated the move and vowed to cut all business ties with Turkey to protest its support for Pakistan.

Subhash Goyal, Chairman of Tourism Committee at the Chamber of Commerce, said, “It is unfortunate that we helped Turkey a lot when there was an earthquake there. We even sent our doctors, dog squad and medical squad. We called it Operation Dost. We could not have imagined that Turkey would take such a step, and it will do everything in connivance with our enemy. The Travel Agent Association of India and the rest of the travel associations have supported a boycott of Turkey and Azerbaijan.”

A group of lawyers from law firm Lex Jurists announced the cancellation of their trip to Azerbaijan. Rajendra Singh, Managing Partner of the firm, said, “We had planned our trip before the Pahalgam attack took place but as soon as we heard the news, we immediately cancelled the trip. My priority now would be to promote tourism in our own country.”

