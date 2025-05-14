UP traders boycott apples, other Turkish goods to condemn support to Pakistan

Days after traders in Maharashtra's Pune decided to “boycott Turkish apples,” similar measures are being adopted by sellers in several parts of Uttar Pradesh to protest Ankara's support to Pakistan during India's Operation Sindoor. Several traders accused Turkey of using revenue gained from Indian markets to aid Pakistan against New Delhi and vowed to stop the sale of all products from the West Asian country.(PTI file)

India imports goods worth over Rs1,200 crore from Turkey annually, including a significant share of fruits like apples.

Several fruit vendors told news agency ANI that some previously ordered shipments are still en route, no new orders will be placed. Traders also asserted that products from any country supporting Pakistan against India will be “boycotted”.

“We've decided to stop buying Turkish fruits from now on. Any country that supports terrorism will not be entertained in Indian markets,” one trader said.

‘Turkey armed Pakistan’

Others accused Turkey of using revenue gained from Indian markets to aid Pakistan against New Delhi and vowed to stop the sale of all products from the West Asian country. “Turkey gave drones to Pakistan, which were used to attack India. That's why we've decided to stop selling Turkish fruits,” said a fruit vendor.

Shadab Khan, a fruit trader in Ghaziabad, said they have started to boycott all products from Turkey. “Apart from apples, several other fruits were imported from Turkey. We took this step because Turkey supported Pakistan. Turkey used to do good business in India, but now we have ended all trade with them. We will never import anything from Turkey in the future,” he asserted.

Noor Mohammed, another fruit vendor, said he learned about Turkey's support to Pakistan through news reports and vowed to cut all trade ties with Turkey.

“Turkey's apple trade in India is worth around Rs1,200-1,400 crores, and there are 2-3 other fruits also imported. Since Turkey supported Pakistan, we have decided to sever all business ties with them. We don't want any country benefiting from trade with India and then using it against us. We are now boycotting all imported fruits from Turkey and will not engage in any business with them,” Mohammed added.

Meanwhile, the Swadeshi Jagran Manch's official statement (SJM) called for immediate economic sanctions, suspension of flights, and a nationwide boycott of tourism and Turkish goods.

The SJM also pointed out India's timely humanitarian aid under “Operation Dost” to Turkey during the February 2023. “India stood by Turkey not just as a trade partner but as a responsible global power upholding the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam. At multilateral forums like the G20 and UN, India consistently supported inclusive engagement with Turkey, including discussions on energy security and counter-terrorism,” it noted.