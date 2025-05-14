India Pakistan news LIVE: Schools in Punjab border districts reopen today

India Pakistan news LIVE: Most of the schools in Jammu and Kashmir reopened on Tuesday as ceasefire understanding remained intact between New Delhi and Islamabad.

India Pakistan news LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his surprise visit to Punjab's Adampur airbase on Tuesday, defined India's show of strength and said that New Delhi had made its red line against terrorism crystal clear. He asserted that any future attack on India will be met with a fierce response....Read More

The prime minister's visit stood out further as a Russian-origin S-400 missile launcher was seen in the background while he hailed the Indian armed forces for scripting history.

Adampur, one of Indian Air Force's premier bases, is among those that Pakistan falsely claimed to have attacked and destroyed the S-400 there. India, however, debunked Islamabad's claims and said that there was only limited damage to equipment and personnel at the Adampur IAF station.

Ceasefire between India and Pakistan continued to remain intact as Jammu and Kashmir, and border towns began moving back into their usual routine. However, some residents of J&K's border areas are still afraid to return home, with locals saying it is difficult for them to "trust Pakistan" and that they cannot go back home until there's an absolute certainty that they will be safe.

India expels Pak high commission staffer

Meanwhile, in another major move, India on Tuesday expelled the Pakistan high commission staffer in the national capital for his alleged links with two people from Punjab, who were arrested this week on charges of involvement in espionage.

A statement from the ministry of external affairs said the Centre declared the staffer "persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India".

India Pakistan ceasefire | Key points