India Pakistan news LIVE: Schools in Punjab border districts reopen today

India Pakistan news LIVE: PM Modi on Tuesday reiterated that if any terror attack struck India then the nation will fiercely respond to it at time and conditions of its own choosing.
India Pakistan news LIVE: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, during his surprise visit to Punjab's Adampur airbase on Tuesday, defined India's show of strength and said that New Delhi had made its red line against terrorism crystal clear. He asserted that any future attack on India will be met with a fierce response....Read More
The prime minister's visit stood out further as a Russian-origin S-400 missile launcher was seen in the background while he hailed the Indian armed forces for scripting history.
Adampur, one of Indian Air Force's premier bases, is among those that Pakistan falsely claimed to have attacked and destroyed the S-400 there. India, however, debunked Islamabad's claims and said that there was only limited damage to equipment and personnel at the Adampur IAF station.
Ceasefire between India and Pakistan continued to remain intact as Jammu and Kashmir, and border towns began moving back into their usual routine. However, some residents of J&K's border areas are still afraid to return home, with locals saying it is difficult for them to "trust Pakistan" and that they cannot go back home until there's an absolute certainty that they will be safe.
India expels Pak high commission staffer
Meanwhile, in another major move, India on Tuesday expelled the Pakistan high commission staffer in the national capital for his alleged links with two people from Punjab, who were arrested this week on charges of involvement in espionage.
A statement from the ministry of external affairs said the Centre declared the staffer "persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India".
India Pakistan ceasefire | Key points
- Schools in all border districts in Punjab are reopening on Wednesday, May 14, as situation remains calm amid ceasefire with Pakistan. Schools in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Fazilka, Ferozepur will open today, while those in Gurdaspur reopened on Tuesday itself.
- Majority of the schools and colleges in Kashmir reopened on Tuesday, except for those in the border districts. Officials said that educational institutes in Kupwara, Baramulla and in Bandipora's Gurez sector will remain closed for now. Meanwhile, Kashmir University is also set to resume classes on Wednesday.
- Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Omar Abdullah visited Pakistani shelling-affected area in Kupwara on Tuesday and affirmed that his government will provide compensation to those affected. He pressed that the ceasefire between the two nuclear-armed neighbours must hold as people want peace.
- India on Tuesday rebutted US President Donald Trump's claims of mediating ceasefire, with MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating that New Delhi's long-standing stance has been that any J&K-related issues "have to be address by India and Pakistan bilaterally". He added, “That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan.”
- US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again reiterated his claim of America having brokered the India-Pakistan ceasefire. During his Saudi Arabia trip, he used the New Delhi-Islamabad truce as an example to back his wish of wanting to remain a 'peacemaker', claiming that his administration asked both nations to trade goods, instead of nuclear missiles.
The Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in Maharashtra's Mumbai was lit with tricolor to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor, which was launched by the Indian armed forces to avenge the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.
Central Railway CPRO Dr Swapnil Nila said, "Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) illuminated in the colours of the tricolour to celebrate the success of Operation Sindoor. Central Railway salutes the armed forces"
In a post on X, Ministry of Railways said, "The Railway's Heritage Building at Mumbai glows in Tiranga hues, a proud tribute to Operation Sindoor and a shining salute to the valour and sacrifice of our Armed Forces."
Schools in all the border districts in Punjab will reopen on Wednesday, including those in Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Pathankot, Fazika, and Ferozepur.
Schools in Gurdaspur reopened on Tuesday itself as ceasefire deal with Pakistan remained in place.
Nearly all the schools and colleges in Jammu and Kashmir, except those in the border towns, re-opened on Tuesday after being suspended for nearly a week in the backdrop of the India-Pakistan hostilities.
However, officials said that educational institutes in Kupwara, and Baramulla districts, and in Bandipora's Gurez sector would remain closed for now.
The University of Kashmir, which had postponed exams and suspended classes amid the last week's fighting between India and Pakistan, is set to resume classes on Wednesday, May 14.
Despite India rejecting his claim of having brokered the Pakistan ceasefire understanding over trade recently, US President Donald Trump on Tuesday once again reiterated the same in a speech in Saudi Arabia's Riyadh.
Vising Saudi Arabia on a bilateral trip, Donald Trump stated that he hoped to be a peacemaker as he announced removing longstanding US sanctions against Syria, imposed during ex-President Bashar al-Assad's rule.
To back up his ‘peacemaker’ statement, Trump also used the recent India-Pakistan ceasefire as an example and claimed that his administration asked both India and Pakistan to trade goods, instead of nuclear missiles.
India on Tuesday pushed back against US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate on Kashmir and his claim that he used trade to prevent a “nuclear war” between India and Pakistan, with the external affairs ministry saying the military action under Operation Sindoor was “entirely in the conventional domain”.
Trump, who first announced the military understanding reached between India and Pakistan on May 10, offered to mediate on the Kashmir issue and claimed that he used trade to stop a "bad nuclear war".
Responding to a question about Trump’s offer to mediate on the Kashmir issue, external affairs ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said India’s long-standing position has been that any issues related to Jammu and Kashmir “have to be addressed by India and Pakistan bilaterally”. He added, “That stated policy has not changed. As you are aware, the outstanding matter is the vacation of illegally occupied Indian territory by Pakistan.”
Jaiswal responded to another question on Trump’s comments about a possible nuclear war by saying that the military action during Operation Sindoor was “entirely in the conventional domain”.
India on Tuesday expelled a staffer of the Pakistan high commission in New Delhi for his alleged links with two people from Punjab who were arrested this week on charges of involvement in espionage, people familiar with the matter said.
A statement from the external affairs ministry said the government had declared the staffer of the Pakistani mission “persona non grata for indulging in activities not in keeping with his official status in India”. The statement did not give further details of the matter.
Addressing the armed forces personnel at the Adampur air base in Punjab on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra doubled up the show of strength and said that India's new Lakshman Rekha (red line) against terrorism is crystal clear. He affirmed that New Delhi will respond to any future attack fiercely.
“India’s Lakshman Rekha against terrorism is now crystal clear. India will respond strongly if hit by a terror attack and our response will be at a time of our choosing, on our conditions and in our way,” he said in the context of Operation Sindoor during his nearly 30-minute address.
“I have come here today for a darshan of our brave soldiers...you have scripted history and will be an inspiration for this generation and the future," he added.