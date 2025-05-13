Pune traders boycott Turkish apples, kickstart “Ban Turkey” movement amid Indo-Pak tensions

After the India-Pakistan tensions and Turkey's open support for Islamabad, a widespread "Ban Turkey" movement has emerged in many places across the country. In Maharashtra's Pune, traders took a decision to “boycott Turkish apples”, following which the fruit is reportedly not available in local markets. In Pune, traders have taken decisive action by boycotting Turkish apples.(AFP)

Citizens have also been urged to join the movement.

In the city's fruit market, Turkish apples usually contribute to a seasonal turnover of ₹1,000-1,200 crores, according to a news agency ANI report. Traders assert that this move is not just a financial decision but a show of solidarity with the armed forces and the government.

It was confirmed by Suyog Zende, an apple merchant at the APMC market in Pune, who revealed that there was a drastic decline in demand of Turkish apples.

"We have decided to stop purchasing apples from Turkey and are instead opting for produce from Himachal, Uttarakhand, Iran, and other regions. This decision aligns with our patriotic duty and support for the nation," he told ANI on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, another fruit trader pointed out a sharp drop of nearly 50 per cent in consumer demand for Turkish apples. "Customers are actively avoiding Turkish produce, reinforcing the ban at the retail level," he told ANI.

The boycott has received support from local customers, with one resident saying, “We have plenty of apple varieties to choose from, so why should we buy from a country that has sided against us? The government should also take steps to enhance security at sensitive locations, considering recent terror attacks.”

With Turkey's stance drawing criticism from many quarters, the boycott of Turkish products, including apples, continues to gain traction, reflecting a broader sentiment of nationalism and economic resistance. As the movement grows, traders and consumers alike remain steadfast in their decision to reject Turkish goods in favour of alternatives.