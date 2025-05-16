Govt approves IIFT's proposal to open first offshore campus in Dubai

The government has approved a proposal by the commerce ministry's Indian Institute of Foreign Trade (IIFT) to set up its first offshore campus in Dubai, a statement said on Friday. IIFT has campuses in Delhi, Kolkata, and Kakinada (Andhra Pradesh)

The institute has received approvals from Ministry of Education, along with no-objection certificates from ministries of Home Affairs and External Affairs, as well as University Grants Commission, IIFT said.

The Dubai campus will not only serve the dynamic needs of the Indian diaspora and global learners but also strengthen India's educational footprint in the Gulf region, it added.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said, "this truly reflects the spirit of the National Education Policy 2020, marking a new chapter in the internationalisation of Indian education and its growing role in shaping thought leadership globally".

Before starting the campus, the institute will obtain necessary permission from the UAE.

According to Ministry of Education, there shall be no diversion of faculty or any academic infrastructure from the existing campus of IIFT, New Delhi or its constituent units.

"There shall be no diversion of financial resources from the revenues generated in the domestic campus of IIFT, New Delhi to the proposed offshore campus at Dubai in any form," the ministry's order, dated May 15, said.

The institute was established in 1963 as an autonomous body under the commerce ministry to contribute in the skill building for the external trade sector of India.

It was set up with an objective to impart professional education in modern management techniques relevant to international business.

The institute's portfolio of long-term programmes is diverse, catering to the requirements of aspiring international business executives and mid-career professionals alike and these include two-year MBA (International Business) at New Delhi and Kolkata; and PhD (Management) Programme at Delhi and Kolkata.

