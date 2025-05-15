UPSC exam calendar 2026 released, CSE prelims on May 24, Mains on August 21

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination calendar for 2026. The Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is scheduled for May 24, and the Mains examination will take place on August 21, 2026. UPSC exam calendar 2026 released

Notification for the UPSC CSE 2026 will be issued on January 14 and applications will be accepted till February 3.

Also read: Ajay Kumar, former defence secretary, appointed as UPSC chairman

The entrance examination for the National Defence Academy/Naval Academy and the Combined Defence Services (UPSC NDA/NA, CDS 1) examination will be held on April 12.

UPSC exam calendar 2025: Important dates

Name of examination Date of notification Last date to apply Exam date/exam start date Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 September 3, 2025 September 23, 2025 February 8, 2026 Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 September 17, 2025 October 7, 2025 February 8, 2026 CBI (DSP) LDCE December 24, 2025 January 13, 2025 February 28 CISF AC(EXE) LDCE December 3, 2025 December 23, 2025 March 8, 2026 N.D.A. & N.A. examination (I), 2026, CDS (I) examination, 2026 December 10, 2025 December 30, 2025 April 12, 2026 Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 through CS(P) Examination 2026 January 14, 2026 February 3, 2026 May 24, 2026 I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2026 February 11, 2026 March 3, 2026 June 19, 2026 Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2026 - - June 20, 2026 Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026 - - June 21, 2026 Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2026 February 18, 2026 March 10, 2026 July 19, 2026 Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026 March 11, 2026 March 31, 2026 August 2, 2026 Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 - - August 21, 2026 N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), CDS Examination (II) 2026 May 20, 2026 June 9, 2026 September 13, 2026 Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026 - - November 22, 2026 S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE September 16, 2026 October 6, 2026 December 12, 2026 View All Prev Next

UPSC said that the dates of notification, commencement and duration of examinations are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.

Candidates can check the exam calendar here.