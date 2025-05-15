Menu Explore
UPSC exam calendar 2026 released, CSE prelims on May 24, Mains on August 21

ByHT Education Desk
May 15, 2025 01:45 PM IST

The Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is scheduled for May 24 and the Main examination will take place on August 21, 2026.

UPSC Exam Calendar 2026: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination calendar for 2026. The Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is scheduled for May 24, and the Mains examination will take place on August 21, 2026.

UPSC exam calendar 2026 released
Notification for the UPSC CSE 2026 will be issued on January 14 and applications will be accepted till February 3.

Also read: Ajay Kumar, former defence secretary, appointed as UPSC chairman

The entrance examination for the National Defence Academy/Naval Academy and the Combined Defence Services (UPSC NDA/NA, CDS 1) examination will be held on April 12.

UPSC exam calendar 2025: Important dates

Name of examinationDate of notificationLast date to applyExam date/exam start date
Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026September 3, 2025September 23, 2025February 8, 2026
Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 September 17, 2025October 7, 2025February 8, 2026
CBI (DSP) LDCE December 24, 2025January 13, 2025February 28
CISF AC(EXE) LDCEDecember 3, 2025December 23, 2025March 8, 2026
N.D.A. & N.A. examination (I), 2026, CDS (I) examination, 2026December 10, 2025December 30, 2025April 12, 2026
Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 through CS(P) Examination 2026January 14, 2026February 3, 2026May 24, 2026
I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2026February 11, 2026March 3, 2026June 19, 2026
Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2026 --June 20, 2026
Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026 --June 21, 2026
Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2026February 18, 2026March 10, 2026July 19, 2026
Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026March 11, 2026March 31, 2026 August 2, 2026
Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026 --August 21, 2026
N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), CDS Examination (II) 2026 May 20, 2026 June 9, 2026 September 13, 2026
Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026 --November 22, 2026
S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCESeptember 16, 2026 October 6, 2026December 12, 2026

UPSC said that the dates of notification, commencement and duration of examinations are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.

Candidates can check the exam calendar here.

Exam and College Guide
