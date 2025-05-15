UPSC exam calendar 2026 released, CSE prelims on May 24, Mains on August 21
The Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is scheduled for May 24 and the Main examination will take place on August 21, 2026.
UPSC Exam Calendar 2026: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the examination calendar for 2026. The Civil Services (Preliminary) examination is scheduled for May 24, and the Mains examination will take place on August 21, 2026.
Notification for the UPSC CSE 2026 will be issued on January 14 and applications will be accepted till February 3.
The entrance examination for the National Defence Academy/Naval Academy and the Combined Defence Services (UPSC NDA/NA, CDS 1) examination will be held on April 12.
UPSC exam calendar 2025: Important dates
|Name of examination
|Date of notification
|Last date to apply
|Exam date/exam start date
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
|September 3, 2025
|September 23, 2025
|February 8, 2026
|Engineering Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026
|September 17, 2025
|October 7, 2025
|February 8, 2026
|CBI (DSP) LDCE
|December 24, 2025
|January 13, 2025
|February 28
|CISF AC(EXE) LDCE
|December 3, 2025
|December 23, 2025
|March 8, 2026
|N.D.A. & N.A. examination (I), 2026, CDS (I) examination, 2026
|December 10, 2025
|December 30, 2025
|April 12, 2026
|Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 Indian Forest Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2026 through CS(P) Examination 2026
|January 14, 2026
|February 3, 2026
|May 24, 2026
|I.E.S./I.S.S. Examination, 2026
|February 11, 2026
|March 3, 2026
|June 19, 2026
|Combined Geo-Scientist (Main) Examination, 2026
|-
|-
|June 20, 2026
|Engineering Services (Main) Examination, 2026
|-
|-
|June 21, 2026
|Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2026
|February 18, 2026
|March 10, 2026
|July 19, 2026
|Combined Medical Services Examination, 2026
|March 11, 2026
|March 31, 2026
|August 2, 2026
|Civil Services (Main) Examination 2026
|-
|-
|August 21, 2026
|N.D.A. & N.A. Examination (II), CDS Examination (II) 2026
|May 20, 2026
|June 9, 2026
|September 13, 2026
|Indian Forest Service (Main) Examination, 2026
|-
|-
|November 22, 2026
|S.O./Steno (GD-B/GD-I) LDCE
|September 16, 2026
|October 6, 2026
|December 12, 2026
UPSC said that the dates of notification, commencement and duration of examinations are liable to alteration, if the circumstances so warrant.
Candidates can check the exam calendar here.