Ajay Kumar, former defence secretary, appointed as UPSC chairman

Ajay Kumar, a former defence secretary, was on Tuesday appointed chairman of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), according to an order by the Union personnel ministry. Former defence secretary Ajay Kumar.

The post of UPSC chairman fell vacant after the completion of Preeti Sudan's tenure on April 29. Ajay Kumar's appointment was cleared by President Droupadi Murmu, the order stated.

Who is new UPSC chairman Ajay Kumar?

A 1985-batch retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Kerala cadre, Ajay Kumar worked as defence secretary from August 23, 2019, to October 31, 2022.

He was one of the senior-most bureaucrats of India having retired as defence secretary. He led transformative defence reforms such as the creation of the Chief of Defence Staff, the Agniveer scheme, AtmaNirbhar Bharat initiatives, and corporatisation of Ordnance Factories.

As a top official in the ministry of electronics and IT, he had played a key role in implementing Digital India projects like UPI, Aadhaar, myGov, and Government e-Marketplace under PM Modi. He also framed the National Electronics Policy 2012, boosting India’s electronics and mobile manufacturing industry.

Ajay Kumar worked with governments led by the Bharatiya Janata Party, Congress, and the Left, and held critical positions in both the government of India and the Kerala government, including as principal secretary and MD of KELTRON, which he helped revive.

He holds a PhD in Business Administration and MS in Applied Economics from the University of Minnesota, completing both in just three years. Also, an IIT Kanpur BTech graduate and a fellow of the Indian National Academy of Engineers.

The UPSC, which conducts civil services examinations to select officers for the IAS, Indian Foreign Service (IFS) and the Indian Police Service (IPS), among others, is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of 10 members.

Currently, there is a vacancy of two members in the commission. A UPSC chairman is appointed for a term of six years or until attaining 65 years of age.