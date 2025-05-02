Macquarie University announces AUD 40,000 scholarships for Indian Students for 2025-26 intake

Macquarie University in Sydney has made significant announcement for Indian students planning to study in Australia. They have introduced their ‘Early Acceptance Scholarship’, offering up to AUD 40,000 towards tuition fees. Macquarie University will provide AUD 10,000 per year under the scholarship, applicable across all coursework degree programs at its Sydney campus, as per a statement issued by the University.(Handout image)

This scholarship is aimed at supporting high-achieving Indian students applying for undergraduate and postgraduate programs during 2025 and 2026.

Macquarie will provide AUD 10,000 per year under the scholarship, applicable across all coursework degree programs at its Sydney campus, says a press statement issued by the University. Thus, students enrolled in four-year undergraduate (UG) programs could receive the full AUD 40,000 benefit.

What sets this scholarship apart is its automatic consideration—Candidates who successfully apply for any undergraduate or postgraduate degree will be automatically assessed for this early acceptance scholarship..

Some of the in Demand Courses at Macquarie University

As per the statement issued by Macquarie University, some of their globally recognised offerings in key disciplines are: Banking & Finance, Data Science, Information Technology, Engineering, Business Analytics, Medicine, Arts and Media, and Communication.

David Harrison, Executive Director, International at Macquarie University, expressed enthusiasm about the initiative saying, “We are happy to offer the Early Acceptance Scholarship to talented and ambitious Indian students pursuing their academic goals at Macquarie University. This initiative reflects our commitment to making world-class education more accessible and nurturing global talent. By investing in promising students early, we aim to empower them with the skills, knowledge, and international exposure needed to thrive in an increasingly interconnected world.”

Eligibility Criteria

To qualify for the Early Acceptance Scholarship, applicants must:

Be a citizen of India

Be enrolled full-time in an on-campus undergraduate or postgraduate degree

Accept their letter of offer and pay the commencement fee by the specified deadline

Remain enrolled in each compulsory study period

Not be receiving a government-funded scholarship covering full tuition, unless approved by the Macquarie Scholarship Team

Application Details

There is no separate application for the scholarship. Interested students simply need to apply for their desired coursework program and will be assessed automatically.

For more details, visit Macquarie University’s official website.