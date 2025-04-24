Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 24, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

THE Asia University Rankings 2025: IISc bags top spot in India, Anna University follows, here are 5 other institutes

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Gaurav Sarma
Apr 24, 2025 02:35 PM IST

THE Asia University Rankings 2025: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has bagged the top spot in India. Check the list of other universities. 

The Times Higher Education (THE) has released the Asia University Rankings 2025, featuring some of the top educational institutes of the region. The list also features some of the best Indian universities that have made the cut in the list.

THE Asia University Rankings 2025: IISc has secured the top spot among its Indian counterparts in the Asia University Rankings 2025. (Hemant Mishra/Mint)
THE Asia University Rankings 2025: IISc has secured the top spot among its Indian counterparts in the Asia University Rankings 2025. (Hemant Mishra/Mint)

For instance, the Indian Institute of Science or IISc has emerged as the top Indian education institute among its national counterparts, followed by Anna University that is placed in the second spot.

Also read: THE Rankings by Subject 2025: Stanford outshines Harvard to be world's best institute for law studies, full list here

Here are the top 7 Indian institutes to feature in the THE Asia University Rankings 2025:

1.Indian Institute of Science.

The Indian Institute of Science has bageed the top spot among other insitutes in the country. IISc has secured a THE Ranking of 38 and an overall score of 65.2.

RANKRESEARCH QUALITYINDUSTRYINTERNATIONAL OUTLOOKRESEARCH ENVIRONMENTTEACHING
3864.197.331.661.568.1

2. Anna University

In the second spot is Anna University. With a THE Ranking of 111, Anna University has secured an overall score of 52.3.

RANKRESEARCH QUALITYINDUSTRYINTERNATIONAL OUTLOOKRESEARCH ENVIRONMENTTEACHING
11180.065.820.234.143.3

Also read: Study abroad: Planning to pursue a degree in psychology? Here are top 5 universities in UK as per THE Rankings 2025

3. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has bagged the third spot among its national counterparts. IIT Indore has a THE Ranking of 131 and a score of 49.4.

RANKRESEARCH QUALITYINDUSTRYINTERNATIONAL OUTLOOKRESEARCH ENVIRONMENTTEACHING
13170.835.535.032.852.2

4. Mahatma Gandhi University

The Mahatma Gandhi University is in the fourth position among the best Indian universities to feature in the THE Asia Rankings 2025. It has a ranking of 140 and an overall score of 48.6.

RANKRESEARCH QUALITYINDUSTRYINTERNATIONAL OUTLOOKRESEARCH ENVIRONMENTTEACHING
14057.834.528.045.053.5

5. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

The Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is at the fifth spot in the list of Indian universities. It has a THE Ranking of 146 and a score of 48.1.

RANKRESEARCH QUALITYINDUSTRYINTERNATIONAL OUTLOOKRESEARCH ENVIRONMENTTEACHING
14681.522.671.425.835.7

6. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences bagged the sixth spot among its Indian counterparts. With a THE Ranking of 149, the institute has a score of 47.8.

RANKRESEARCH QUALITYINDUSTRYINTERNATIONAL OUTLOOKRESEARCH ENVIRONMENTTEACHING
14983.419.472.519.440.8

7. Jamia Millia Islamia

Finally, in the seventh position is the Jamia Millia Islamia. The institute has a THE Ranking of 161 and a score of 46.9.

RANKRESEARCH QUALITYINDUSTRYINTERNATIONAL OUTLOOKRESEARCH ENVIRONMENTTEACHING
16175.440.940.418.948.7

Also read: Study in USA: Planning to become an Architect? Here are top 5 institutes in America as per THE Rankings 2025 to consider

To check the full list of Indian universities to feature in the list, click on this direct link.

For more related information, visit the official website of Times Higher Education Rankings.

News / Education / Features / THE Asia University Rankings 2025: IISc bags top spot in India, Anna University follows, here are 5 other institutes
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 24, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On