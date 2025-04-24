THE Asia University Rankings 2025: IISc bags top spot in India, Anna University follows, here are 5 other institutes

The Times Higher Education (THE) has released the Asia University Rankings 2025, featuring some of the top educational institutes of the region. The list also features some of the best Indian universities that have made the cut in the list. THE Asia University Rankings 2025: IISc has secured the top spot among its Indian counterparts in the Asia University Rankings 2025. (Hemant Mishra/Mint)

For instance, the Indian Institute of Science or IISc has emerged as the top Indian education institute among its national counterparts, followed by Anna University that is placed in the second spot.

Here are the top 7 Indian institutes to feature in the THE Asia University Rankings 2025:

1.Indian Institute of Science.

The Indian Institute of Science has bageed the top spot among other insitutes in the country. IISc has secured a THE Ranking of 38 and an overall score of 65.2.

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 38 64.1 97.3 31.6 61.5 68.1

2. Anna University

In the second spot is Anna University. With a THE Ranking of 111, Anna University has secured an overall score of 52.3.

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 111 80.0 65.8 20.2 34.1 43.3

3. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Indore has bagged the third spot among its national counterparts. IIT Indore has a THE Ranking of 131 and a score of 49.4.

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 131 70.8 35.5 35.0 32.8 52.2

4. Mahatma Gandhi University

The Mahatma Gandhi University is in the fourth position among the best Indian universities to feature in the THE Asia Rankings 2025. It has a ranking of 140 and an overall score of 48.6.

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 140 57.8 34.5 28.0 45.0 53.5

5. Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences

The Shoolini University of Biotechnology and Management Sciences is at the fifth spot in the list of Indian universities. It has a THE Ranking of 146 and a score of 48.1.

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 146 81.5 22.6 71.4 25.8 35.7

6. Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences

Saveetha Institute of Medical and Technical Sciences bagged the sixth spot among its Indian counterparts. With a THE Ranking of 149, the institute has a score of 47.8.

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 149 83.4 19.4 72.5 19.4 40.8

7. Jamia Millia Islamia

Finally, in the seventh position is the Jamia Millia Islamia. The institute has a THE Ranking of 161 and a score of 46.9.

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 161 75.4 40.9 40.4 18.9 48.7

To check the full list of Indian universities to feature in the list, click on this direct link.

For more related information, visit the official website of Times Higher Education Rankings.