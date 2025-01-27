THE Rankings by Subject 2025: Stanford outshines Harvard to be world's best institute for law studies, full list here

Are you aspiring to be a successful lawyer? Do you plan to study abroad to pursue legal studies this year? In case you are, Times Higher Education has listed out the world's top law schools this year that have secured high ranks for their unique programs and global popularity, among other parameters. Stanford University has emerged as the number one law institute as per Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2025. Check top 5 institutes here.

As per the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subject 2025 for law, Stanford University has topped the list this year, followed by Harvard University in the second spot.

This article brings the top 5 law universities as per THE Rankings by Subject 2025 that law aspirants can consider.

Stanford University

Stanford University has bagged the first spot among the top law schools of the world as per the Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025. Located in the United States, Stanford University secured an overall score of 85.8.

RANK TEACHING RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK 1 99.1 94.5 65.4 99.0 60.2

Harvard University

Ranked 2nd globally in the Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025 for law, Harvard University secured an overall score of 84.8. The rankings of the university are follows:

RANK TEACHING RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK 2 95.8 97.5 65.6 77.3 60.3

New York University

The New York University has bagged the third spot among the world's best institutes for law studies. As per Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025 for law, New York University secured an overall score of 84.5.

RANK TEACHING RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK 3 94.4 99.7 59.9 76.2 70.6

University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge, located in United Kingdom, has been ranked fourth best institute for law studies as per the Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025. The overall score of the University of Cambridge is 83.7.

RANK TEACHING RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK 4 89.4 93.1 67.5 64.2 86.2

Columbia University

In the fifth place among the top law schools of the world is the Columbia University. The institute secured an overall score of 83.6 as per Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025 for law.

RANK TEACHING RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK 5 93.0 96.3 61.2 69.9 76.4

To view the full list of top law schools, click on this direct link.