Bring out the sportsman in you through academics, here are the world’s best universities for sports-related subjects!

In a world where most students aspire to become engineers, doctors, designers, or marketing geniuses among others, the evolution of sports as a full-fledged academic subject has been rather significant. While most may restrict sports to outdoor or indoor games, you will be surprised to know that the subject in fact has a sea of interconnected areas that can help passionate students build a thriving career in the domain. Planning to pursue a course in sports education? Check the world's 5 best universities as per QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024 for sports-related subjects. (Unsplash)

Fortunately, there are several highly ranked institutions across the globe today that are particularly popular for offering unique sports-related courses. In this article, we will look at the world's top five institutions for sports-related subjects QS World University Rankings by Subject 2024.

1. Loughborough University

As per QS World Rankings by Subject 2024 for sports-related subjects, Loughborough University in the United Kingdom is the world's best institution for sports aspirants who want to make mark in the domain. With an overall score of 96, Loughborough University offers a range of courses in sports including Sport and Exercise Psychology, Sport and Exercise Science, Sport Management, Sport Science, Coaching and Physical Education, Sports Technology, and Sports Technology.

Also read: Times Higher Education Rankings for Engineering 2025: Harvard at top, Stanford and MIT follow, check top 10 list

To know about the courses in detail, visit the university's official website.

2. The University of Queensland

Located in Brisbane City, Australia, The University of Queensland is the second best university in the world according to QS World Rankings by Subject 2024 for sports-related subjects. The institution has an overall score of 93 and offers a plethora of courses to undergraduate and graduate students. These include Master of Sports Medicine, Master of Sports Coaching, Graduate Certificate in Sports Coaching, Bachelor of Exercise and Sport Sciences (Honours), Graduate Certificate in Sports Medicine, Bachelor of Health, Sports, and Physical Education, and more.

For more details, visit the official website.

3. University of British Columbia

With an overall score of 90.8, the University of British Columbia in Vancouver, Canada comes third in the list of world's top sports universities as per QS World Rankings by Subject 2024. Of the many courses offered by the university, the Bachelor of Health and Exercise Sciences course offered at UBC's Okanagan campus is a popular one that spans four years. As per the website, the course opens doors to many career options ranging from clinical exercise physiologist, exercise and rehabilitation professional, community health promotion specialist, medical doctor/sports medicine, chiropractor, and personal health coach among others.

Also read: Want to study Design at University of Cambridge in 2025? Check course details, fee structure, career options & more

Know in detail on the official website of the university.

4. The University of Sydney

The University of Sydney has been placed in the fourth place in the list of world's top 5 institutions for sports education. The institution has an overall score of 90.2, and the courses offered include Bachelor of Applied Science (Exercise and Sport Science) Honours, Bachelor of Applied Science (Exercise and Sport Science), Master of Education (Sports Coaching), Graduate Diploma in Educational Studies (Sports Coaching), and Graduate Certificate in Educational Studies (Sports Coaching).

For more details, visit the university's official website.

5. University of Toronto

Finally, the University of Toronto is the fifth-best institute for sports-related subjects as per QS World Rankings by Subject 2024. With an overall score of 89.6. The role of the university's faculty of kinesiology and physical education offers key courses such as the Bachelor of Kinesiology (BKin) that includes topics like exercise physiology, psychology of injury and rehabilitation, motor learning and control, ethical issues and biomechanics, as informed in the website.

Also read: How is it like studying as an Oxford student? Get a hang of campus life, costs & more at this premier institution!

Visit the university's official website for more details.