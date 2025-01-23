Times Higher Education Rankings for Engineering 2025: Harvard at top, Stanford and MIT follow, check top 10 list

The much anticipated Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025 has been released featuring some of the world's best institutions that have been ranked for their academic excellence in a range of subjects. As per the Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025 for engineering, Harvard University is ranked first globally, followed by Stanford University and Massachusetts Institute of Technology in the second and third spot respectively. (Getty Images)

Interestingly, in the latest edition, as many as six institutes from the United States feature in the list of top 10 universities for engineering studies, two from United Kingdom, and one each from Singapore and Switzerland.

In this article, we will look at the top 10 global institutes for engineering studies as per Times Higher Education Rankings 2025 by subject.

1. Harvard University

Ranked 1st globally in the Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025 for engineering, Harvard University in the United States has emerged as world's best institute with an overall score of 97.5. The rankings are follows:

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 1 97.6 97.1 93.7 99.6 96.5

2. Stanford University

In the second spot is Stanford University, also in the United States. Stanford University has been ranked 2nd in the Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025 for engineering. The university's overall score is 96.4.

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 2 98.6 100.0 86.4 95.3 97.0

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology

The Massachusetts Institute of Technology comes third in the list of world's best universities for engineering studies as per Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025. The institute has an overall score of 96.2.

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 3 97.9 100.0 87.9 93.0 99.0

4. University of Oxford

The University of Oxford has been ranked fourth best in the Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025 for engineering. Located in the United Kingdom, the university has an overall score of 96.1. The ranking details are as follows:

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 4 92.9 95.7 95.1 99.8 95.7

5. University of California, Berkeley

The University of California, Berkeley comes fifth among the top 10 universities for engineering studies as per the Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025. The overall score of the university is 95.8.

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 5 98.8 100.0 86.5 98.5 91.2

6. University of Cambridge

The University of Cambridge in United Kingdom has been ranked sixth best institute for engineering studies in the Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025. The overall score of the University of Cambridge is 95.6.

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 6 91.1 97.4 95.1 99.6 95.5

7. California Institute of Technology

The California Institute of Technology bagged the seventh spot in the list of of world's best universities for engineering studies as per Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025. The overall score of the institute is 95.5.

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 7 93.9 100.0 76.8 99.1 97.2

8. Princeton University

Princeton University in the United States has claimed the eighth spot among the list of top 10 universities for engineering studies as per the Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025. The institute has an overall score of 94.5. The ranking details are as follows:

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 8 97.4 92.6 88.6 93.6 94.7

9. National University of Singapore

As per the Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025, the National University of Singapore is the ninth-best institute for engineering studies. NUS has an overall score of 93.4.

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 9 97.0 100.0 92.5 94.7 86.7

10. ETH Zurich

ETH Zurich, located in Switzerland, is the 10th best institute for engineering studies as per Times Higher Education Rankings by Subject 2025. The university has an overall score of 92.6.

RANK RESEARCH QUALITY INDUSTRY INTERNATIONAL OUTLOOK RESEARCH ENVIRONMENT TEACHING 10 94.6 81.5 90.8 96.0 90.8

Here is the full list of top engineering institutes to feature in the Times Higher Education Rankings 2025 by subject for engineering.