THE Rankings by Subject 2025: List of top 3 universities in various categories, US dominates list

US-based universities have ranked top under different categories of the recently-published Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject, 2025. Massachusetts Institute of Technology tops for Arts and Humanities, Business and Economics and Social Science subjects.(Getty Images/File)

Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been ranked best for Arts and Humanities, Business and Economics and Social Science subjects.

Stanford tops in Education, Law and Psychology.

Harvard University is first for Engineering, Life Sciences and second for Law, Medical Health, and Physical Sciences.

UK's Oxford University has been ranked best for Computer Science and Medical and Health subjects. The varsity comes second for Business and Economics, Social Sciences and third for Arts and Humanities and Education Studies.

Cambridge University is second for Arts and Humanities, Computer Science, Life Sciences, Psychology and third for Medical and Health.

California Institute of Technology tops in the Physical Sciences category.

Here is the list of top three institutions in all categories as per the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subjects 2025:

Arts and Humanities

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

University of Cambridge

University of Oxford

Business and Economics

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

University of Oxford

Stanford University

Computer Science

University of Oxford

University of Cambridge

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Education Studies

Stanford University

University of California Berkeley

University of Oxford

Engineering

Harvard University

Stanford University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Law

Stanford University

Harvard University

New York University

Life Sciences

Harvard University

Cambridge University

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Medical and Health

Oxford University

Harvard University

Cambridge University

Psychology

Stanford University

Cambridge University

Princeton University

Physical Sciences

California Institute of Technology

Harvard University, Stanford University

Social Sciences

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

Oxford University

Stanford University