THE Rankings by Subject 2025: List of top 3 universities in various categories, US dominates list
THE Subject Rankings 2025: MIT tops in three subjects and Harvard, Oxford are first in two subjects each.
US-based universities have ranked top under different categories of the recently-published Times Higher Education (THE) World University Rankings by Subject, 2025.
Massachusetts Institute of Technology has been ranked best for Arts and Humanities, Business and Economics and Social Science subjects.
Also read: QS Rankings: IIT Delhi leads Indian varsities in sustainability, IISc in world's top 50 for environment education
Stanford tops in Education, Law and Psychology.
Harvard University is first for Engineering, Life Sciences and second for Law, Medical Health, and Physical Sciences.
UK's Oxford University has been ranked best for Computer Science and Medical and Health subjects. The varsity comes second for Business and Economics, Social Sciences and third for Arts and Humanities and Education Studies.
Also read: THE World University Rankings 2025: Oxford holds on to the top spot, check top 10 list and their total score
Cambridge University is second for Arts and Humanities, Computer Science, Life Sciences, Psychology and third for Medical and Health.
California Institute of Technology tops in the Physical Sciences category.
Here is the list of top three institutions in all categories as per the Times Higher Education World University Rankings by Subjects 2025:
Arts and Humanities
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
University of Cambridge
University of Oxford
Business and Economics
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
University of Oxford
Stanford University
Computer Science
University of Oxford
University of Cambridge
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Education Studies
Stanford University
University of California Berkeley
University of Oxford
Engineering
Harvard University
Stanford University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Law
Stanford University
Harvard University
New York University
Life Sciences
Harvard University
Cambridge University
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Medical and Health
Oxford University
Harvard University
Cambridge University
Psychology
Stanford University
Cambridge University
Princeton University
Physical Sciences
California Institute of Technology
Harvard University, Stanford University
Social Sciences
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
Oxford University
Stanford University