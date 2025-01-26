Struggling to find work-life balance? These online courses by Harvard are the answers you need

Never get so busy making a living that you forget to make a life - this quote by American Singer and Songwriter Dolly Parton is perhaps relatable to all individuals across the globe who have been striving hard for success, often at the cost of their mental well-being. A young employee struggles to balance work and personal life in a close-knit startup.(Pexels)

In the rat race to success, individuals often find it super difficult in finding a healthy balance between managing heavy workload and taking care of family responsibilities, let alone engaging in a leisure activity.

In fact, although a few may even be able to meet every commitment, both at work and home, what they do not realise is that doing everything in a rush would only spike their stress levels, thereby adversely affect their mental health and productivity.

One of the core reasons why finding work-life balance has become difficult, especially in the Indian work-setting is due to the long working hours in organisations.

A recent report by SHRM quoted data from the International Labour Organization (ILO) which showed that an average Indian worker works for 46.7 hours per week, which places India among the top countries with the longest working hours.

Besides, as per the report, 51 percent of India’s workforce works more than 49 hours each week which makes the country the second highest in the world for extended working hours.

It is thus felt that in today's date and age, individuals must prioritize work-life balance more than ever.

Understanding this fact, Harvard Online, has listed some insightful courses to help individuals find the right balance in their pursuit of leading a happy and successful life. These tips are as follows:

Navigate flexible work arrangements

Post covid, the concept of hybrid or remote working has become popular more than ever. As per the Harvard online report, work remotely requires trust, collaboration, and connection - key traits that are vital when prioritizing work-life balance and maintaining personal boundaries.

Harvard recommends its Remote Work Revolution for Everyone course which it says can help individuals to learn how to excel in unique work arrangements.

Address the difficulty of stress and anxiety

According to the report, individuals who are already feeling the negative effects of a lack of work-life balance may need to first address feelings of stress, burnout, or anxiety.

Such symptoms can make it more challenging for individuals who seek to find a way forward. However, learning how to manage these symptoms can make managing other areas of life easier.

Here, Harvard offers the Building Personal Resilience: Managing Anxiety and Mental Health course that uses core components of applied psychology to recognize an individual's emotions and create a plan to transform those feelings.

For team leads: Become a mindful leader

The work-life balance approach of Individuals who in charge of a team has a significant impact on how team-members approach the practice. As per Harvard, it is essential for team leaders to embrace a more mindful approach to work and see how it impacts the team’s performance.

To help individuals in this domain, Harvard offers courses such as Exercising Leadership. Similarly, leaders in the healthcare industry can take up courses like the Innovations in Teamwork for Health Care.

Understanding how to find happiness

Another course offered by Harvard Online is Managing Happiness that delves onto the modern science of human well-being with an aim to help individuals become an overall happier person.