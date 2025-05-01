How can you work from home and manage time more efficiently? World Economic Forum shares 7 tips

Are you struggling to work from home and manage time simultaneously? How can you work from home and manage time more efficiently? WEF shares 7 tips(REUTERS)

Working from home can be very hectic at times. There are times when you can't balance your job and personal life, which can make it even more stressful.

Over time, working odd hours, stretching your shifts, and having no one to discuss your professional stress can take a toll on your mental health.

The World Economic Forum has shared seven tips for working from home and managing time more effectively. Check them out.

Set a routine and stick to it: The first thing to do is set the routine. Get up and have breakfast at the same time each day, and stick to an alternative “commute” time, in which you exercise, read, or listen to music before starting work. This way, you will be able to take care of your health as well.

Make a dedicated work space: Find a quiet space away from other people and distractions. Decorate that space per your wish to make it more interesting yet productive. The workspace should reflect your mental space as well.

Juggling to achieve Work-Life Balance? Harvard shares 5 steps to achieve it

Take a break: It is essential to take breaks between your work shifts. Lunch break and tea break should be part of your everyday work routine so that you can take regular screen breaks to manage your stress levels. Focusing on something else, whether a walk or a coffee, will boost your productivity.

Stay connected: Working from home can make you feel isolated. Human interaction is essential for our mental well-being, so set up video calls or pick up the phone. Speak to colleagues or your manager if you’re struggling, and ask others how they’re doing. This will help make your life and work easier.

Want to increase your salary? 7 tips to master the art of salary negotiation

Set boundaries: Setting boundaries will be helpful if you work from home. Speak to your family or those you live with about your needs and share your schedule—and do the same with colleagues and managers—so you can enjoy being with family, your partner, or your housemates at the end of the day.

Think long term: Working from home can be helpful if you want to uplift your career. Think long term and explore different software and ways of working to boost collaboration with others, as well as consider your home working set-up.

Want to opt for Happiness Courses? Check out these four free courses to get a better life

Be kind to yourself: Do not stress out. Be kind to yourself and acknowledge that productivity varies every day. Be realistic about what you can achieve given the circumstances, and relax when your work is done.