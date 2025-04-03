Often, we witness that our work lives take precedence over everything else in our lives. Our desire to have a successful career can affect our well-being daily. Juggling to achieve Work-Life Balance? Harvard shares 5 steps to achieve it

Everyone wants to create a harmonious work-life balance that will help them improve their physical, emotional, and mental well-being and succeed professionally.

For those people who are juggling to find work-life balance in today's hectic world, Harvard University has come up with five steps through which you can at least try to achieve work-life balance.

1. Pause and denormalize: Take a pause. Break the cycle of working every day for long hours and cut it short. Think and analyse your working pattern, work hours, stress level, and other factors for a while. Ask yourself, what is currently causing you stress, imbalance, or dissatisfaction? How are these circumstances affecting how I perform and engage with my job? How are they impacting my personal life? What am I prioritizing? What am I sacrificing? What is getting lost?

2. Pay attention to your emotions: After you have realized that in which situation you are, you need to understand your emotions related to it. Does the work that you do have a positive impact on your life and day, or does it lead to negativity in your life? A rational understanding of the decisions and priorities driving your life is important, but emotional reflexivity is equally critical— recognising how a situation makes you feel.

3. Repriortise: This step is to analyse and prioritise things in your life. If you want to prioritise your work over your family, you can do it or vice versa. Priorities change over time, and accepting what is important at that point in your life makes it easy. Your positive work-life balance may depend on how you spend your time in a way that aligns with your true priorities.

4. Consider your alternatives: Search for other options to help you balance your work and life. Before jumping into solutions, reflect on your work and life aspects that could be different to better align with your priorities. Once you have recognised this, you need to work on the alternatives.

5. Implement changes: The last step is to execute and implement the changes after you have recognised your priorities and considered the options that you can improve, work on them and make the changes. Changes can be at work or in your life. Saying no to overwork is also a part of achieving work-life balance.