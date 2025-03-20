UNESCO Internship Programme: Know about eligibility, duration, positions offered and more

When you get an internship from a reputed organisation, you open doors for many other opportunities as well. It provides practical experience, work-life balance, skill development, networking opportunities, resume building, and career advancements. UNESCO Internship Programme: Know about eligibility, duration, positions offered

The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has created an internship programme for students and recent graduates. Interested candidates can check the eligibility, duration, positions offered, and more.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who are currently enrolled in a graduate programme (Master’s degree, PhD, or equivalent, second university degree or higher) can apply for the programme, or those who have recently graduated with a Master’s degree or PhD (or second degree as defined above), 12 months prior to the start of the internship.

The candidate's age limit must be at least 20 years old to apply for the internship programme.

Those candidates who have completed their full-time bachelor's degree but are not enrolled in a graduate programme are not eligible to apply.

AICTE Student Development Schemes: Know about scholarships, fellowships, internships and other educational schemes

Applicants in secretarial/assistant or technical/professional assignments must be enrolled in a secretarial school or in a specialized technical/professional institution and must have reached the last year of their studies or have recently graduated (within the last 12 months) from their school or institution.

Duration of internship

The minimum duration of an internship is one month, and the maximum duration is six months.

Stipend

UNESCO does not remunerate interns. There is no compensation, financial or otherwise for internship assignments.

Government of India offers 10 free online courses for entrepreneurs planning a startup

Important Instructions

All the students who want to apply for this internship program should have their contact details valid in 6 months.

The application form can be filled in either English or French.

Please provide an unofficial French or English translation of your documents if they are not in these languages.

The team will not respond to every candidate. If selected, the manager will contact you directly. If you do not receive an update within six months, it means that your application has not been successful.

Why are Professional Development goals important, and how can you achieve them? Harvard shares tips

Positions Offered

The internship positions that are offered right now and can be applied till December 31, 2025 are for Governing Bodies Secretariat, Office of the Director General, Communication and Information sector, All sectors/ Bureaus, Education sector, Culture sector, Bureau of Human Resource Management, Intergovernmental Oceanographic Commission, Office of International Standards and Legal Affairs, Communication and Public Engagement, Natural Science sector, Division of Internal oversight services, priority Africa and external relations and digital business solutions.