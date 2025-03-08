Government of India offers 10 free online courses for entrepreneurs planning a startup

The number of startups in the country has been in ascending order for the past few years. Every person wants to introduce their new venture in the world of business. But becoming an entrepreneur is risky, and it requires guidance from mentors. Government of India offers 10 free online courses for entrepreneurs with startup

Start-Up India, a Government of India initiative under DPIIT has come up to help entrepreneurs with 10 free online courses. These courses are available for startups of all stages to gain a competitive edge in the market. The courses ranging from Programming, Security, Accounting & Finance to Management and Entrepreneurship are available here.

1. Digital Transformation in Practice: Virtual Collaboration Tools: This course will complement the Digital Transformation for Leaders and Digital Transformation for Tech Leaders learning paths, highlighting ways to collaborate and communicate in the workplace. Through it, you will understand digital transformation, discover the capabilities of your productivity suite, and explore video conferencing platform features.

2. Master Key Financial Analyst Skills: Through this course, you can gain the skills to become a successful financial analyst. You will evaluate current and historical economic and business data to identify trends that influence business decisions. This course will also help you understand financial statements, work with economic data, and developanalytical analysis skills.

3. Understanding Design Thinking & People-Centred Design, IIT Kanpur: This is an introductory orientation to help enrollees understand the notions of Design Thinking and People-Centred Design and how a PCD approach is different from traditional engineering or marketing-focused approaches. Students and professionals can learn this.

4. Finding a Job During a Recession or Challenging Economic Times: Learning strategies for finding a job during challenging economic times is what this course teaches you. Through this course, discover how to create a recovery plan, cultivate resilience, explore career options, update your resume, network virtually, and improve your job search and interview skills.

5. Become a Data Analyst: Data analysts examine information using data analysis tools and help their teams develop insights and business strategies. This course will help you learn the technical skills for data analyst career paths, develop your competencies in high-demand analysis tools, and build communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills.

6. Managerial Accounting, IIT Bombay: The objective of this course is to introduce students to fundamental concepts in financial, cost, and management accounting, develop analytical skills associated with the interpretation of accounting reports, and enable students to systematically apply cost and management accounting concepts in real-life situations.

7. Developing Soft Skills and Personality, IIT Kanpur: This course aims to raise basic awareness about the significance of soft skills in professional and inter-personal communications and facilitate the all-around development of personality. Through these learnings, you can develop a positive mindset, emotional intelligence, social grace, etc.

8. Advance as a Digital Marketing Specialist: The work of a digital marketing specialist is to effectively create new opportunities for your business. This course will help you explore the marketing landscape, including SEO and analytics, identify key activities of a digital marketing professional and create relevant and engaging marketing assets that resonate with your audience.

9. Consumer Behaviour, IIT Kharagpur: The course will help the students take a holistic view of the buyer. It will equip them with knowledge of various models and frameworks to help them understand buyer behaviour and align the knowledge with the formulation of appropriate marketing strategies. The focus will be on the psychological and sociological elements and their impact on consumer decision-making.

10. Managerial Economics, IIT Bombay: This course will introduce the students to different concepts, theories, tools, and schools of thought in economics and their application to business decision/research problems. From the theory of demand to consumer behaviour, the theory of market, and cost analysis, this course covers it all.