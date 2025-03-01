With the change in global scenario, the importance of foreign languages has increased extensively in the past few years. Learning a new foreign language is no longer limited to enhancing your resume but is also a great career opportunity. Career in Foreign Language: List of government organisations to learn language, eligibility, job opportunities here(File)

If you, too, are seeking help to learn a new foreign language and make the most out of it, then check the list of government organisations to learn the language, eligibility, and job opportunities here.

List of Government Organisations and Eligibility Criteria

1. Delhi University: Delhi University offers certificate courses in Modern Arabic, Pali, Tibetan language and literature, French language, German language, Spanish language, Italian and Persian. The eligibility to apply for these courses is a 10+2 pass.

2. BHU, Banaras: Banaras Hindu University has undergraduate, diploma and postgraduate foreign language courses. The varsity offers foreign language courses in French, Spanish, Russian, and Chinese. Candidates who have passed 10+2 and graduates can apply for these courses.

3. Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar: This varsity offers diploma courses (full-time) in French, certificate courses in Chinese, French, German, Japanese, and Russian, and diploma courses (part-time) in Chinese, french, German and Russian. The advanced diploma (part-time) for French courses is also offered. The eligibility criteria is Class 10+ 2 pass to apply for the courses.

4. Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi: JNU offers a wide variety of language courses. The varsity offers UG, PG, and PhD level courses. Students can learn German, Russian, Spanish, Japanese, Korean, Chinese, etc.

5. CIEFL, Hyderabad: The School of European Languages of CIEFL, Hyderabad, has departments that offer various foreign languages, including French, Francophone Studies, Germanic Studies, Hispanic and Italian Studies, and Russian Studies.

Job Profiles in Foreign Languages & Salary

Interested candidates can check the list of job profiles and the expected salary they can earn if they learn a foreign language.

a. Translator/Interpreter: The expected annual salary is ₹300,000 - ₹800,000+.

b. Bilingual Customer Service Representative: The expected annual salary is ₹200,000 - ₹500,000.

c. Foreign Language Teacher: The expected salary per annum is ₹250,000 - ₹700,000+

d. Travel Agent (Inbound/Outbound): The expected annual salary is ₹220,000 - ₹500,000.